Carlos Bradberry brought Buffalo and Rochester’s top ballers together for past summer 716 vs. 585 Classics in sold-out gyms. Now the Niagara Falls High School coach will bring an all-star team of Western New Yorkers to an expanded playoff for hoops status.
Evoking the competitive spirit of the old Empire State Games, the inaugural Battle of Upstate NY, hosted by Rochester Keepers on Saturday at Eastridge High School, gathers select squads from Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Finger Lakes regions for three showcase games. Buffalo tips off at 2 p.m. against Syracuse. Admission is $15.
“This will be the closest thing we’ve had to Empires in some time,” said Bradberry, adding that he plans to revive the 716 vs. 585 Classic next year with boys and girls games. “With all of the talent that is going to be there,” at Battle of Upstate NY, “we decided to go that way for this year.”
Rising senior prospects and recent graduates on the four rosters include a number of players together holding more than 40 scholarship offers, said Rochester Keepers organizer Thierry Ngarambe.
“The goal is to put upstate basketball back on the map and put eyes on our athletes,” Ngarambe said. “Players have the opportunity to compete against the elite players in the state, form a brotherhood and learn about college recruiting.”
The Buffalo team features a pair of GNN Sports All-Area players in Lewiston-Porter senior Jalen Duff and Niagara Falls graduate Dom McKenzie, who is likely headed to Niagara County Community College in the fall. The top prospects are 6-foot-9 Seth Joba, an Orchard Park grad headed to prep school who has received a number of Division I offers in recent months, and Timon junior guard Jaiden Harrison. The roster also includes 2022 grads Max Schneider (Williamsville East), Trey Kleitz (Iroquois), Josh Haskell (St. Joe’s), Lamar Matthews (Tapestry), Solomon Jackson (St. Joe’s) and Jerell Farmer (Jamestown).
“We have a super talented group,” said Bradberry, who is also organizing a team for the New York State Fair Games in late August. “We’ve got high-IQ guys and guys that can really shoot it. In all-star games like this, the guards can really take over. But I think if we can get the ball to our big guys, we have a chance to win it.”
The scholarship prospects on other teams include Rochester’s Paul Mobley Jr. and Damarius Owens, and Trey Autry from Syracuse.
NCAA Division I and II coaches are in a recruiting dead period and unable to attend the event, but Ngarambe anticipates attendance from D-III and junior college recruiters.
