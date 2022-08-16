One Western New York legend is doing his part to honor another.
Bruce Smith, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end who helped anchor the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl teams of the early 1990s, is partnering with the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship board of directors to host the inaugural Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, Inc. Celebrity Golf Tournament on Aug. 29 at Lockport Town & Country Club.
“That was our little tribute,” Earl Perrin Jr., president of the scholarship board, said in reference to the location. Salter, from Lockport, was an ex-police officer and security guard who was among 10 killed in a May mass shooting carried out by an accused white supremacist at a Tops Markets in Buffalo.
Smith will be in attendance, as will NFL commissioner and Jamestown native Roger Goodell, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and “all those other Hall of Famers from back in the day,” Perrin said.
Cost to play in the 9:30 a.m. best-ball shotgun start is $1,000 per foursome or $250 per single golfer, with gifts including a car giveaway for a hole-in-one on a sponsored hole. After the tournament, a gala and silent auction will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Seneca One Tower in Buffalo, which will include an open bar for a donation of at least $50.
Perrin, who worked with Salter for 12 years in the Buffalo Police Department, said at least a few current Bills are expected at the gala, and possibly at the tournament, depending on how their training camp practice schedule plays out.
For additional information on Salter, the scholarship fund or the golf tournament, or to donate or register to play or sponsor the event visit www.aaronsalterscholarship.com, or call Perrin at 716-994-4997.
