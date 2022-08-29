Earl Perrin Jr. calls it divine intervention. Bruce Smith sees an avenue to start generational success for people who face generational oppression.
Perrin helped start the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship board, for which he serves as president, and was seeking ways to annually deliver college scholarships to 10 individuals in Buffalo.
He wanted to create a lasting memory in the name of the Lockport native murdered while serving the community he loved, working a retirement job as an armed security guard at Tops Markets in Buffalo on May 14.
But when it came to the Bruce Golf Tournament held Monday at Lockport Town & Country Club in honor of Salter, Perrin says it was Smith and other former Buffalo Bills who approached him. The idea was a no-brainer for Smith, who has been active in finding ways to aid the community since the racially-driven shooting that killed 10 Black people.
“(Salter’s) courage and his understanding of what was at stake on May 14; it could have been far worse than anyone could have imagined,” said Smith, who is the NFL's all-time sacks leader. “Obviously there were 10 lives that were lost and they’re irreplaceable. It’s a devastation to the community, it’s a devastation to families. … We’re here to stand with them and to support them.”
Perrin, who worked with Salter for 12 years in the Buffalo Police Department, saw people donate food and other items in the aftermath of May 14, but he wanted to create long-term assistance that would make an impact on the community into the future.
The tournament drew a $100,000 donation from Duane Paddock, along with former Bills like Smith, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Darryl Talley and Steve Tasker. Post-tournament gala attendees also included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The scholarships will be awarded to children who exemplify Salter’s willingness to help the community in which he lived and worked.
“The reason Aaron was outside the day of the shooting — as opposed to inside — is because he would help people to their cars, take their bags,” Perrin said. “Aaron was always helping people. That was his M.O., all day, every day. He wasn’t working for the money, he just liked to stay busy.”
An attachment to Buffalo lasted far longer than the four seasons Leonard Smith played safety for the Bills. He recalls racing from practice on Fridays in Orchard Park to get haircuts on the east side of Buffalo, and he maintains a home in Western New York 32 years after retirement.
The Tops shooting not only touched Smith as a Black man, a friend to those in the community and through general empathy, but because his wife is a Buffalo Police Department detective who works in the District Attorney’s office.
“It’s a community that we know a lot about and it still doesn’t have everything it needs,” said Leonard Smith, who played for the Bills from 1988-1991. “It still needs another grocery store just as large. Feelings and heart-hurt came through. Losses in that magnitude and in that matter are not nice at all.”
Tasker acknowledged he can relate to the pain the city endured, but not to the racial pain his friends felt. He grew up in a rural Kansas town with white people composing 97% of the population.
When Tasker reached NFL locker rooms, he became the minority. He says he is thankful for being welcomed into their community and the opportunity to see different perspectives than ones he knew growing up.
“I feel that it’s important to share with people who look like me that this is a vibrant, loving community full of grace,” Tasker said. “It’s tragic that people are so misinformed and misguided in their lives that they put a wall up between them and people of color. It’s a tragedy and I’d do anything to alleviate that rift in some people’s minds.”
•••
As the cameras from national media outlets fade away and people turn to the next crisis, the Smiths refuse to allow what happened to disappear from memories. There have been 471 mass shootings and 506 deaths in the United States this year, including 207 shootings and 261 deaths since May 14.
They view education as an integral vehicle to offer people a chance to help bypass racial, social and monetary disadvantages when it comes to obtaining a college education. A study from the Postsecondary National Policy Institute showed Black people comprised 2.1 million of the 16.6 million college students in the United States.
The average Black household wealth ($24,100) was about 12 cents for every dollar of a white household ($188,200) in 2019, a figure unchanged for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, white people on average held $23,400 more in liquid assets, according to a study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Despite wealth disadvantages, Black Americans are more likely to have family traditions than whites and donate a larger percentage of their wealth than any other race, giving 22% more than any other race, per Urban.org.
“Everyone doesn’t come from the wealthiest areas of life and giving back is coming from your heart,” Leonard Smith said. “You giving back is coming from your heart. You’re not giving it off your sleeve, you’re giving it from your heart or some feeling inside. That’s where you should feel it. You’re giving it truly.”
The yearly scholarships are also a way to ensure Salter’s death is not forgotten, whether it’s through professional athletes or community donations. Those involved in the scholarship foundation who knew or worked with Salter and are determined to make it successful.
Both the golf tournament and gala sold out and there are more planned events coming in the future, including a high-end corporate masquerade to be held in Buffalo in late October.
“Evil wants to be remembered for causing dismay, for causing strife, for killing,” Bruce Smith said. “We’re here to make sure that the promises that are at (Salter’s) word, that we can help some of those kids achieve their promises, such as affordable housing, health care and so many other things. If you create a foundation through education, you can change a whole lot of people involved.”
