Brown all-in on Niagara hoops

It's not every day that a college basketball prospect picks Niagara without exhausting at least a few other options.
It'd been years since a player picked NU with over a year left in the recruiting calendar, dating back to Joe Mihalich's days on Monteagle Ridge.
That changed last Friday when Rob Brown III, a 6-foot-4 guard and Albany product preparing for his senior year at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, announced his verbal commitment to join Greg Paulus' Purple Eagles in the fall of 2021.
Why would Brown, primed for a huge final season in one of the Northeast's premier prep leagues, commit so early?
Comfort with Niagara's coaches, campus and conference, and strong ties to Western New York.
"I just feel like Coach Paulus and his staff were really one of the first organizations to jump on me the way that they did," said Brown, who is just the fifth player from the Class of '21 to commit to a MAAC school. "Right off the bat, all three coaches (Paulus and assistants Bryan Smothers and Brett Ervin) contacted me, made sure I knew the whole staff and everything. I felt like it was one of the only schools that set out to make sure they talked to my family."
"I can't say enough how much Greg and Bryan included the parents in the process," said Cory McClure, head coach at KUA. "It's a blue-collar family, and they want to know somebody is not just using their kid for their own individual success. (The coaches) did a good job of sharing their plans for the growth and mentoring of their son."
Brown was born in Buffalo, spending the first five or so years of his life in the Queen City. He still has family members there today, and he visits often enough.
He spent his formative years in Albany, where Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference power Siena is the biggest show in town. Jordan King, an Albany native and sophomore-to-be at Siena, is a good friend.
Brown plays AAU with City Rocks, lining up at times alongside incoming NU freshman Tah'Jae Hill (Rochester) and Niagara Falls natives Willie Lightfoot and Jalen Bradberry.
"He wanted a smaller environment," McClure said. "He's very familiar with the MAAC, which has plenty of kids from Albany and City Rocks. He knows he can come home and play every so often given the schools located closer to home."
After helping Albany Academy claim the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class A title in 2018, Brown, who was always young for his grade, elected to go to prep school so he could repeat his junior year.
"I'm still 17 right now," Brown said. "I was going to be graduating at 17, and I felt like I just needed that extra year to grow strength-wise and get that extra year of maturity."
He was set on joining McClure, a former St. Bonaventure assistant coach, at Gould Academy in Maine when McClure took the head job at KUA. McClure asked Brown to follow him to New Hampshire.
Brown averaged 24 points for a team that went 20-8 in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, which has recently produced NBA players like Donovan Mitchell, Devonte' Graham, T.J. Warren, Will Barton and Nerlens Noel.
"If he's out in transition, good luck keeping him out of the lane," McClure said. "He's a big, strong, powerful kid who hasn't even fallen in love with the weight room yet. ...
"He overpowers people now at all levels. I think if we had waited, if there had been an actual AAU season — I do think Niagara got what is potentially a higher-level talent."
Brown said he's hoping to spend his senior season improving his overall game, including as a facilitator. He's also hoping to get up to Lewiston at some point, as COVID-19 wouldn't allow him to take an in-person visit. Instead, Niagara's coaches made up a slide show for a virtual visit.
And when he does finally get to don the purple and white a year from now?
"I'm definitely ready to put on a show," Brown said.
