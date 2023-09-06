ORCHARD PARK — Dion Dawkins couldn’t believe it.
When the Buffalo Bills get a day off, Dawkins uses it to relax. So when fellow offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark were discussing going for a hike, it was an idea he couldn’t fathom.
But then again, just about everything about the Anderson-Van Demark relationship surprises Dawkins. After playing on the Bills’ practice squad last season, the two became inseparable friends.
They eat together, they get treatment together and they spent the offseason training together in hopes of making the final roster. Dawkins says their friendship is rare in NFL circles, that they’re like actual brothers and even told them how “special” their relationship has become.
That both made Buffalo’s 53-man roster this season isn’t a coincidence. Anderson underwent back surgery after the season and recuperated at the team facility, and that’s when the duo decided there was no reason they couldn’t make the team if they trained hard enough.
Van Demark, who spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts last season, shot up the Bills depth chart when free agent tackle Brandon Shell decided to retire after the preseason opener and Tommy Doyle suffered a season-ending knee injury the following week. Meanwhile, Anderson proved his value by being able to play four of the five positions on the offensive line.
“It was nice for finally getting the our work recognized and I think it showed really in the in the preseason games. He and I both had excellent preseason games,” Anderson said. “I feel that we were probably two of the best undrafted free agents this year in the preseason, of just how hard we were working and how we were able to show our versatility.”
Anderson and Van Demark first met when they were training for the 2022 NFL Draft at Bommarito Performance Systems in Davie, Florida. Anderson was a week late while finishing a class at UCLA, and was in such a haste to pack, he forgot his football cleats.
Apparently, size 16 cleats are hard to borrow, so Anderson had to spend the first few workouts in Vans sneakers until his parents could ship a pair. Naturally, everyone called him “Vans” for a while afterwards.
Both players ultimately went undrafted, with Anderson signing with the Bills and Van Demark with the Colts. When 2021 Bills sixth-round pick Luke Tenuta was claimed by the Colts on waivers, Van Demark — who was waived by Indianapolis — received interest from the Bills and called Anderson, who signed to the practice squad.
At Anderson’s behest, Van Demark signed and the pair played on the practice squad most of the season. Anderson was elevated to the main roster on Jan. 2, but did not appear in a game and both signed reserve/future contracts on Jan. 23.
After offensive line meetings ended, they would stay late to watch film together from one-on-one drills or other areas they didn’t get to watch during the initial meeting because their job was to help the active roster players prepare.
“We both knew what we wanted to achieve,” Van Demark said. “So in the offseason, we kind of just said, ‘OK, let’s get back there at the same time when we don’t have to be back and train together and work together.’ Because we work best together. I mean, we push each other and we did a great job of keeping us both competitive.”
Making the 53-man roster became a goal for Anderson when the Bills switched him from being primarily a tackle to a guard or center. But when Van Demark returned from spending the first portion of the offseason at home in New Jersey and Anderson returned from California to finish his rehab, they started to put their plan together.
General manager Brandon Beane noted how frequently he saw the pair working out in the ADPRO Sports Training House during the offseason. They continued watching film and re-shaped their bodies to add a bit more muscle.
The odds to make the final roster still seemed bleak at the start of camp, after the Bills signed guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards, then drafted O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Van Demark’s chances were also slim with the addition of Shell, Doyle returning from injury and the team re-signed David Quessenberry after being the No. 3 tackle last season.
“I just kept really stacking days all throughout camp,” Van Demark said. “At St. John Fisher, stacking days, getting better every day and then not until like, probably the preseason games where I was putting together games and putting together some good game film. I was like, ‘OK, it’s go time. I can play on this level.’”
Van Demark played a team-high 52 snaps in the first preseason game and a combined 68 over the next two, as it became clear that he was destined for the final roster following Doyle’s injury, barring a late free agent acquisition.
Anderson, meanwhile, also started to show some movement on the depth chart late in camp, getting snaps at guard with the No. 2 offense and then getting a chance at right tackle ahead of Van Demark in the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, a game in which he played center, guard and tackle. When the Bills cut Quessenberry, the extra offensive line spot went to Anderson.
“The world is gonna say one thing, but it’s for the person, the individual, to make it happen,” Dawkins said. “The critics were talking about it, but kook at (Anderson and Van Demark) now. They’re on our 53 and they’re here for a reason and helping our team get better. And they’re here to help us push and be a part of winning a championship.”
