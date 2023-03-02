Two and a half minutes.
That’s the amount of time a high school competitive cheerleading team has to perform a routine they spend months practicing on in front of a large crowd, in hopes of bringing home a sectional or state championship to their hometown.
The spotlight can be an intense environment to be a part of. But, it’s all about having confidence in yourself and your teammates and trusting your overall training once the music starts.
For Starpoint senior cheerleader Jessica Puchlerz, her routine is simple. After reading aloud “Spartans on the Warpath” to her teammates to get ready, that’s when the Spartan cheerleaders know it is time to lock in.
“Walking onto that mat, the nerves are going crazy,” Puchlerz said. “But as soon as the music starts… I’m in my game mode. I’m set. I’m ready to go. I’m calmed right down and I know what I need to achieve.”
The final test for Niagara County cheerleading programs like Starpoint (Section VI Division II Large), Lewiston-Porter (Section VI Co-Ed) and Lockport (Division I Small) and other programs competing across New York state will be at the NYSPHSAA championships this Saturday inside the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
The Spartans, Lancers and Lions were three of the 10 teams from Section VI who qualified for states after competing for the sectional championships held at Starpoint High School on Feb. 18. For the state competition, the team’s routines are scored on various elements, ranging from stunting to tossing, as well as the overall impression with a maximum score of 100. The harder the skill accomplished, the higher the point percentage the team receives.
And over her nearly 25-year career as Lew-Port’s varsity cheerleading coach, Linda D’Anna has seen a night and day change in the sport. That is a result of the evolving demands the sport has placed on the cheerleaders and their coaching staff since competitive cheerleading became an approved sport ahead of the 2014-15 school year. In other words, for cheerleaders, it’s more than just cheering on the sidelines during football and basketball seasons like in the past — it’s evolved into a lifestyle of its own.
“The competitive aspect of it is so time consuming,” D’Anna said. “We practice six days a week. and then, they have to go and cheer at a basketball game too, it’s just like one more thing that they have to do. And, people don’t realize that they’re doing all of this on top of practicing themselves. So it’s really like they’re doing two different things, really.”
Despite being one of the smallest programs in Niagara County, the Lancers are the cream of the crop when it comes to Section VI competitive cheerleading. Since 2016, the Lancers are seven-time Niagara Frontier League champions, four-time Division II champions, won the Division II championship in 2019 and have gone back-to-back in the co-ed division.
D’Anna said she is proud that the program has excelled after building from the ground up.
“We just focus on what we have and we develop the skill,” D’Anna said. “I’m really proud of that. I’m really proud of the fact that we can kind of take the athlete, if you’re willing and you put the work in, we can take any athlete and turn them into a sectional champion, we can.”
Even with the progress made the last few years in promoting the sport, there is still a lot of debate of whether competitive cheerleading is a sport.
But for those like Lewiston-Porter senior Ava Conde, she’ll just let the haters continue to hate.
“Cheer, a lot of people say it isn’t a sport, but I would like them to try to do some of the things we’re doing,” she said. “But also cheer, you become a family. Some of these girls, I didn’t know off the mat and then when I walk into that room, and we get two hours a day together every single day you become a family and you (begin) to love each other.”
Behind the motto of “Mean Green Tough,” fellow senior Michael Mundy said the team has gelled in the final weeks of the season.
“We’ve kind of realized our common goal here and we started working together to really improve our routine,” Mundy said, who is one of eight seniors on the team. “And we’ve kept our common goal in mind the entire time.”
Starpoint has also had plenty of success cheering too as they have won sectional titles in each of the last six years and won all five competitions this past winter, including Grand Champion finishes at NT and later in the year at the Orchard Park Quaker Cheer-Off. The Spartans, who have 23 cheerleaders on their team, are returning to states after a second-place finish in Division II Large last year on the big stage, which was their best finish since 2017-18.
Starpoint head coach Carissa El-Sharif said last year’s finish at RIT was a big moment for the program heading into this year.
“It was great to see all of the teams representing New York,” El-Sharif said, who is in her third season coaching the Spartans. “And to see all the different skill levels, obviously, there are teams in different divisions that have more difficult and more elite skills than us. So I think seeing those teams perform and saying ‘Wow, look how great their stunts are’ kind of set the fire for the girls.”
Having the community’s support, senior Miranda Dixon said, has been a great support system for the Spartans. This especially came into place last year when COVID-19 restrictions almost forced teams to make cuts to their roster before being overturned.
“It really got (our) parents and our community together to show ... cheerleading matters, and it’s a hard sport,” Dixon said, who is one of four seniors on the team. “So this year, everybody kept the same support and has continued to support us all the way to states.”
“There’s definitely a lot more support now than there ever has been, not just from administration, but from the student body as well,” said El-Sharif, a Tonawanda High School 2011 graduate. “The girls feel the support of their whole school cheering them on, especially as they attend states.”
The leadership, like in any strong program, comes from the upperclassmen, which helps keep the Starpoint program moving in the right direction.
“They show them the ropes,” El-Sharif said. “They show them what hard work looks like, what practices should look like, how to be a leader, how to be a team player. So without those upperclassmen, I feel our program wouldn’t be as strong.”
While winning the state championship is the end goal for Starpoint, as well as the other teams competing, El-Sharif hopes the girls embrace the opportunity ahead of them in Binghamton.
“Personally, I just want them to have a good time,” El-Sharif said. “Because, these are the memories that they’re gonna remember forever. … The goal for each competition is to get better, so, hopefully, at states, we will perform our best and see the highest score that we’ve had all season.”
And, for those looking to compete in the future, Starpoint senior Meghan Myhalenko encourages those to give the sport a shot.
“No matter how scared or nervous you are, just come out and try it,” she said. “... Even if you don’t have the best skills or you’re working on them, there’s so many opportunities to get better and work harder. and the coaches just want to see you come out and try your hardest. That’s just what matters the most.”
