Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.