BUFFALO — Brianna Barr-Buday has the eye-popping statistics. She has the Division I scholarship. But what she wants most is to win.
The 6-foot-2 Nichols junior saw from afar what it was like while watching talented Grand Island teams and then joined the squad as an eighth-grader. Four years later, Barr-Buday has 1,140 points and 908 rebounds in her varsity career. She was also University at Buffalo coach Becky Burke’s first commitment for the Class of 2024.
But Barr-Buday is still missing a state championship.
After an up-and-down sophomore season and her first at Nichols, Barr-Buday has a new head coach, a new mindset this winter and a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association title.
Nichols is now on the cusp of making its first CHSAA Class AA championship appearance when they face Manhasset’s St. Mary’s on Saturday at Fordham University.
A big reason why is Barr-Buday’s change in approach.
“I think I came into this year with more of a winner’s mindset,” Barr-Buday said, who is averaging 15.8 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game and received first-team all-league from the MMAA this season. “I knew that if our team was going to win that I would have to produce more for them.”
After a 17-11 campaign last winter, Nichols hired Kayleigh Rizzo, a former Division I basketball player at Niagara. When she first met with the team, Rizzo sensed an instant connection with all nine returnees, especially Barr-Buday.
In fact, the hiring of assistant coach Katie Smith, a former SUNY Fredonia forward, was made with Barr-Buday’s potential in mind. And, while it’s only been a one-season sample size, Rizzo has been impressed with Barr-Buday’s tenacious play inside the paint.
“She is a hungry rebounder,” Rizzo said. “So, not only does she want to make all of her shots, but, if she misses, she wants that rebound and put-back. It’s been great because knowing that Bree’s down low, we know that our guards are more confident shooting. We know if they miss, she gets the rebounds and puts it back in.”
Committing to one day play for Becky Burke and the UB Bulls while only halfway through her high school career was a “sigh of relief,” Barr-Buday said, as she can now focus on staying in the present moment and helping Nichols succeed.
Major victories this season for the Vikings came against fellow Western New York prep stars like Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer, Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan and Cardinal O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes and Annabelle Day, whom the Vikings defeated three times this season, including in the Monsignor Martin Class AA championship on March 2 at Hilbert College.
Having such a tough regular schedule against high-caliber talent, Barr-Buday said, helped the team mentally prepare for the beast that is the postseason.
“We were able to rise and come together as a team,” Barr-Buday said, who has drawn inspiration from the versatile play of WNBA legend Candace Parker. “I think that playing against all of those players, I mean, it gets me ready for college. But at the same time, too, it shows that our team can handle a tough schedule.”
Since the first day of practice, Rizzo has passed on the values and lessons she learned from her time as a Purple Eagle — like poise and mental toughness — to the Vikings. Barr-Buday displays all of these values on the court, as proven by the fact that she has recorded a staggering 18 double-doubles this season and 30 times in 49 career games with Nichols.
“She has that competitive edge that she keeps going until the end,” Rizzo said. “... She’s fearless under the boards. There (are) girls that kind of fear her and are scared of her because she will battle and box out and use her body to gain positioning. It’s definitely a benefit to be able to coach her and it’s been exciting to coach her throughout the season.”
Now as she prepares for the biggest game of her scholastic career to date, Barr-Buday doesn’t regret transferring to Nichols, where she is now flourishing in the classroom and enjoying reading classics like “The Great Gatsby.” By always staying ready, Barr-Buday is firmly in the camp of hard work pays off.
“A lot of people think that just because they’re good at basketball, they’ll get into college,” Barr-Buday said. “You also have to have your grades up. Same thing with basketball, you can’t just slack off. You got to put in the work. You’ll get rewarded. Coaches will start looking at you.”
Nichols (21-4) will face Manhasset’s St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Fordham University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.