Brianna Barr-Buday finally feels welcome following transfer to Nichols

BUFFALO — It would be easy to assume Brianna Barr-Buday has no problems with assimilation. Intelligent and well-spoken with a gregarious personality, Barr-Buday hits every corner of the gymnasium after a girls basketball game to chat or share a laugh. It’s obvious she loves her surroundings at the Nichols School.
But those smiles weren’t always there and moving to Nichols this fall was the catalyst to finding a crowd where she felt welcomed.
Barr-Buday enrolled at Nichols for her sophomore year yearning for a change, leaving behind culture at Grand Island where she was never able to feel comfortable.
As a 6-foot-2 basketball prodigy already fielding Division I offers, many naturally assumed she transferred in hopes of improving her basketball prospects. That idea elicits a giggle. But it sure has helped Barr-Buday find the warm surroundings she was craving.
“I absolutely love it,” Barr-Buday said. “The class sizes are smaller and that’s nice. Everyone is so nice that I have such fun here. When I come home and my mom asks how my day was, I say I’m sad I have to be home and I want to go back to school.”
Barr-Buday played junior varsity as a seventh-grader, was an integral piece for Grand Island varsity as an eighth-grader and had a breakout season last year with 17.7 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. But she was often out of place off the court.
Many of her friends were basketball players, and spending a large chunk of her time outside of school in sports, her friends were older girls. That meant friends with cars, friends with jobs and friends who attended parties she was not permitted by her parents to enjoy as an eighth-grader or freshman.
“She was playing with girls who weren’t her age, so it’s a little bit more challenging to fit in when you mix seniors, juniors and eighth-graders,” said Barr-Buday’s mother, Tamara Barr-Buday.
Finding friends her age was not the lone issue. There was also Barr-Buday’s appearance, and not that she towered over many of the girls — and some boys — in school. Her skin color also differed from a community that is 93.8% white, according to the United States Census Bureau.
The Barr-Buday family quickly learned it was easier for administrators and teachers to heed their concerns than it was to change some students incapable and unaccustomed to dealing with someone who did not share their physical features.
“I think it’s hard to break into a social situation (at Grand Island) where you’re the newcomer,” Barr-Buday’s mother Amber Buday said. “I think there’s a lack of diversity that makes it challenging for children of color to feel welcome and nurtured in that environment. Those two things operated against her.”
Barr-Buday and her parents wanted to make it work at Grand Island. They wanted to remain in public school, but it became apparent a change was necessary after many of her friends graduated.
“It was like a typical high school,” Barr-Buday said. “There’s kids that are mean and I’m just a genuinely nice person and I like to be around other nice people. There’s so many nice people here and it’s one of their main values. I just didn’t want to be in a toxic culture anymore.”
They did not want to move off Grand Island and take away some of the friends Barr-Buday did have, nor did they want to make basketball the primary focus of her new destination.
Nichols is committed to a campus safety campaign that includes educating staff and students on anti-bullying and sexual assault awareness. All students are assigned to an advisory group that meets weekly and they meet twice weekly with a dean.
The school also has a committee of five teachers called Core Group who report mental health and wellness concerns to a full-time, on-campus counselor.
“Brianna’s story isn’t dissimilar to a lot of children who struggle to find their footing in school,” Buday said. “Luckily she has a passion that she’s really excited about and grounds her. We hear from a lot of teenagers that struggle to fit in and Brianna is not exempt from that.”
On the court, Barr-Buday walked into an appealing situation. Nichols has six new players on the varsity squad this season, removing any inkling of being labeled the new girl.
At first, Barr-Buday was nervous about joining a new team and players disliking a new player “stealing” minutes and points. But she has fit in without a glitch, averaging 13.5 points per game through four contests for the Vikings.
Nichols coach Matt Latham sees a young player with an established skill set, who has the potential to yield scholarship offers from major Division I schools.
“As she continues to develop, her range is extending,” Latham said. “Her footwork and back-to-the-basket is top-notch in Western New York. As her shot develops, she’ll become an elite prospect.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.