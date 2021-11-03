Brenon etches name into Holy Cross record book

Jada Brenon had plenty of reasons to celebrate her 21st birthday with a big smile.
Exactly 2,417 of them.
Brenon, a native of Pendleton, etched her name into the Holy Cross University hockey record book when she stopped 41 shots to set a new mark for career saves during a game against Northeastern on Oct. 24, the same day she turned 21.
"Yeah it was on my 21st birthday," Browning said with a smile. "My parents were at the game. It was a super special gift to have on my birthday for sure."
Brenon broke the previous record of of 2,393 that was held by Jannelle DiSanto, who played for the Crusaders from 1999-2003.
In most cases, records tend to be appreciated more by athletes after time passes and they reflect on their career.
Brenon, who now sits at 2,444 saves, said that while she will certainly look back on this achievement fondly as the years pass, she is also took a few seconds to appreciate what she was able to do in the moment.
"It's still pretty recent. Its pretty crazy to think that I am in the record book now," said Brenon. "Its a testament to the program. I came over at a time when we (were) starting to build something special and I think we're finally getting to a point where we can compete with all the teams in the league. So it's a just a little piece of history that I'm proud to have my name attached to."
That outing also earned Brenon HC's Crusader of the Week honors.
Brenon notched her first win of the season on Oct. 15 when she turned away all 25 shots she faced against Franklin Pierce.
All record-setting performances, regardless of the sport, obviously require a great deal of talent. But longevity and consistency are also part of the recipe. Brenon has logged a lot of ice time over her four years — ice time that she has worked hard to earn since the first day she stepped onto the Holy Cross campus.
In signing with Holy Cross after a very successful career with Nichols School, Brenon was clearly seen as a building block that could help the Crusaders take strides forward.
But Brenon knew that no matter how highly-recruited she was, nothing would simply be handed to her.
"Its definitely very special," she said. "Not a lot of people have the opportunity to come in and play. It just worked out with Holy Cross where at the time I came here. I came in, battled for the spot and was lucky enough to earn it. And I've had some great goalie partners. I have Maddie Beck this year. I'm super confident in her abilities. It ultimately comes down to whoever is playing the best, whoever is going to give the team that edge in the game. Maddie Beck has had her fair share of games this year. I've just been lucky to be that guy the last couple years."
Brenon added that along with fellow keeper Sarah Street, all three goalies support and push each other to be their best.
Backstopping Nichols and Bison travel teams to multiple championships in her pre-college career, Brenon knows what it's like to be a "money goalie" who can come through in a must-win situation. Success has not only built Jada's confidence it's helped to instill in her the proper foundation that is needed to help create a winning atmosphere in the Holy Cross locker room.
"It's definitely super special to be able to come in and have that opportunity to play right away help build the program," said Brenon. "It definitely makes it much sweeter that it was just compiled over years and years of hard work building this program. It's not only to have the record but to also have our team success to look back on as well. And just know that we did something .
"It goes back to the saying, 'Leave the place better than you found it.' Senior year, we still have a long season a head of us, but you kind get to that point where you're looking back on things and you realize that yeah you did leave it better than you found it. I'm proud of my senior class because I think we did a great job of turning this program into a Division I product."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.