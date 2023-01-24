ORCHARD PARK — Brandon Beane re-tooled the Buffalo’s salary caps woes to create a Super Bowl contender once before. Now he’s going to have to do it to make them champions.
The Bills general manager met with reporters Tuesday for his end-of-the-year press conference and he was frank about the decisions that will need to be made during the offseason to get under the salary cap.
The salary cap was $208.2 million this season and the Bills are projected to have nearly $242 million in contracts for 2023, not including players like Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer, whose contracts expire in the spring.
To compound matters, the salary cap ceiling and floor — typically announced at owner’s meetings in December — has not been released while waiting for a contract to be finalized for the new NFL Sunday Ticket, which was purchased by YouTube in late December. It’s expected to increase next year, but Beane doesn’t anticipate enough to reach $240 million and the first year of Josh Allen’s extension is set to kick in.
Beane divulged there would be no splash free agent signing like Von Miller this year and that the front office will have to be creative to maintain 24 pending free agents through re-working contracts or player cuts. That means finding cost-efficient free agents and developing draft picks.
“We're not going into this year saying, ‘Hey, I don't think we're going to be as talented as we were last season or in 2020 when we went to the AFC Championship,’” Beane said. “We’ve just got to, you know, we gotta hit on draft picks, we gotta find low-cost free agents that can find roles, whether it's key backup, a solid starter, whatever it is. And so, it'll be on me and our scouting staff to make the right moves.”
Including Allen’s $39.7 million, the Bills are projected to have nine players earning more than $10 million next season, with Taron Johnson ($9 million), DaQuan Jones ($8.5 million) and Dawson Knox ($6.4 million) all over $5 million. Placing the franchise tag on Edmunds could be an option, according to Beane, but it would be costly because linebackers are lumped in with 3-4 edge rushers.
Beane said Buffalo didn’t play its best football — partly due to injuries — at the end of the season, but he doesn’t think the team’s Super Bowl window has closed. He also doesn’t want to give away the future for the present.
“We'll be creative, we’ll do things,” Bean said. “We may have to rework a few contracts. It's not that we're not going to do that. But I also don't want to, in two years, be $100 million over the cap, like we've seen teams have to do. I'm not looking to do that either.”
It also doesn’t appear the Bills will be looking for a new offensive or defensive coordinator during the offseason. Beane continuously stressed that Buffalo won 13 games this season and he didn’t want to evaluate the team based on one game, but he did offer endorsements of Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier.
Although the Bills struggled to stop the Bengals on Sunday, Frazier’s defense finished No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed. It is the third time in four years Buffalo has finished in the top-two, while it recorded a top-10 finish in total defense for the fourth time in five years.
The Bills were also No. 2 in points and yards in Dorsey’s first season as offensive coordinator. And despite reduced production in the second half of the season, Beane was confident Dorsey could continue to improve.
“Ken will be very self-critical,” Beane said. “We'll all put our heads together of these things went well and these are some areas maybe we want to grow. But Sean (McDermott) talks about having the growth mindset, and I believe Ken does have that. And we will continue to look for ways to help him and that's our job to kind of support him in that as he enters Year Two.”
