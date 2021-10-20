Bragging rights are the prize in Western New York rivalry week

WILSON — There may not be a playoff berth or a Class C North championship at stake, but bragging rights over Lake Ontario supremacy run deep.
Both Newfane (3-4) and Wilson (4-3) have been mathematically eliminated from sectional contention, but two schools separated by 8 miles have a competitive rivalry that guarantees neither team will be ready to pack it in early.
When the two schools meet at 7 p.m. Friday, the winner may be determined by which team can have more success in the passing game.
Panther quarterback Ryan Kramp has averaged 212.7 yards per game on 58.2% completions in wins, compared to 83.8 yards and 40.6% completions in losses. He has also thrown eight touchdowns and two interceptions in wins, while tossing one touchdown and six picks in losses.
Similarly, Lakemen quarterback Tyler Yousett has averaged 101.8 yards on 55.6% completions, while throwing nine touchdowns without an interception in victories, compared to 44 yards on 26.6%, no touchdowns and five interceptions in losses.
North Tonawanda (1-6) at Tonawanda (0-7), 7 p.m. Friday
It has been a difficult season on the scoreboard for both teams, but winning the 112th edition of the T-NT Classic can cure a lot of woes.
North Tonawanda wrenched the rivalry back in its favor last season after suffering its first loss to Tonawanda in 18 years in 2019. The Lumberjacks lead the all-time series 69-32-9, but five consecutive losses have dampened once-promising hopes for a bounceback season in Ben Bunker’s first year at the helm.
This could be a chance for North Tonawanda to find some juice for an offense that has scored more than 20 points just twice this season. The Warriors have allowed 33.1 points per game this year, but prior to a 62-0 loss to Medina on Oct. 14, they had allowed 21 points or fewer in three of four games.
Tonawanda will want to keep the score low for an offense that has reached double figures just once this season.
Sweet Home (6-1) at Grand Island (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Grand Island already has the top seed in Class A North in the bag, but a win over Sweet Home would guarantee a league championship outright.
A win by the Vikings would give Sweet Home the No. 4 seed, while the Panthers would earn the No. 3 seed with a victory.
Grand Island allowed first-half points to an opponent for the first time in three games during last week’s 50-6 win over Niagara Wheatfield, but still extended its streak of at least 27 points in the first half in all six wins. By contrast, the Panthers have allowed more than 28 points in a game just once this season.
Not only will Sweet Home have to avoid an early onslaught, it will need to be the first team to hold the Vikings under 30 points this season in order to win. The Panthers have topped 30 points once this season, while Grand Island’s lowest total was 31.
Albion (5-1) at Medina (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Medina locked up the Class C North championship for the second season in a row and heated rival Albion is the lone obstacle in the way of an unbeaten regular season.
The Mustangs have been untamable in the last two games, outscoring opponents 116-0 and have outscored opponents 136-0 in their last 10 quarters. This contest is a battle of a high-flying offense and a big-play defense.
Medina is averaging 374.1 yards and 46.6 points per game this season, as quarterback Xander Payne has a school-record 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Purple Eagles are coming off a game in which they allowed a season-high 38 points in a loss to WNY Maritime, but the defense has made plenty of big plays this season. They have 10 sacks and 13 interceptions, including five from Javon Jones and four from Tyler Gibson.
They will need to become the first team this season to control Payne’s receiving trio of Joe Cecchini, Jarin Rhim and Greg Thompson, who have combined for 15 touchdowns this season.
Lockport (4-3) at South Park (2-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Lockport is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015, but a win over South Park would provide some confidence heading into sectionals.
Points should not be a problem for two bombs-away offenses. Despite failing to reach sectionals, the Sparks lead Class A South with 31.7 points per game, but have also surrendered the most points per game (34) in the league.
It will also be a duel between two of the top quarterbacks in Western New York. South Park’s Noah Willoughby is No. 2 in Section VI with 1,917 yards, while Lockport’s Jason Green is No. 3 with 1,685.
The key may be the quarterback who avoids mistakes more often. Green has five interceptions in the last two games and his eight for the season is tied for third-most in VI. He still has five fewer than Willoughby, who leads the section with 13 picks this season.
Burgard (3-4) at Starpoint (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Starpoint may have lost its chance for a playoff bid, but it can still earn its sixth win a year after going 0-5.
Spartan quarterback Carson Marcus has a chance to put up big numbers but must avoid turnovers. The senior is sixth in Section VI with 1,306 yards, but he has thrown six interceptions in the last three games after throwing two in the first four games.
If Marcus has time to throw, it may be hard for Burgard to keep pace. The Bulldogs have scored in double-digits just twice this season, including eight points apiece in the last two games.
Lake Shore (1-6) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn. (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville has a chance to cap the regular season with a win against Lake Shore.
The Silverbacks have shown improvement in recent weeks but most avoid drive-crippling turnovers. They had six turnovers against Cheektowaga last week, including four in the second half and three in opponent territory.
Lake Shore has faced similar offensive struggles this season and has been outscored 185-12 in its last four games. The Eagles have scored two points fewer (54) than RBL, while surrendering 35 more points.
Niagara Wheatfield at McKinley, 10 a.m. Saturday
Niagara Wheatfield has one more chance for a Class A North win when it travels to Riverside Field in Buffalo to take on McKinley on Saturday.
The Falcons will need a quicker start in order to pull out a win. They have mustered 28 points in the first quarter all season and have allowed double-digits in four games. Defensively, they must find some success after giving up 42.8 points per game over the last four contests.
The Macks could provide some opportunities for turnovers, as Azari Adugnae and Brandon Liggans have combined to throw 14 interceptions this season. Still, the duo has thrown for 1,049 yards, while Tyrone Hughes has run for 749 yards on 10.3 yards per attempt.
Bennett at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m. Saturday
Niagara Falls is locked into the No. 6 seed in Class AA, but Bennett can secure the top spot in the league with a win.
The Wolverines are in need of a strong start after tallying just 31 points in the first half this season, including six in the first quarter. They fell behind 30-0 to Orchard Park at halftime last week.
This will not be a game for the quarterback aficionados, either. Bennett has run for 2,557 yards (365.3 per game), led by Dominac Allen. The senior is fourth in Section VI with 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13.3 yards per carry is also the most of any player in VI with at least 40 carries. Torey Andreson also has 625 yards and six scores on 11.8 yards per carry.
WNY Maritime (5-2) at Lew-Port (1-5), 2 p.m. Saturday
WNY Maritime locked up Class B North with a win over Albion last week, but Lewiston-Porter would love to get a premier win.
The Commodores have won five in a row after starting the season 0-2 and have not allowed more than eight points in any of those victories. The Lancers, meanwhile, have not scored more than 14 points in a game this season.
