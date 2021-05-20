Bradshaw leaving Lew-Port for Nichols

For the first time in three decades, Matt Bradshaw will not be pacing in front of the bench when Lewiston-Porter boys basketball hits the court next season.
Bradshaw, Lew-Port's head basketball coach for the past 30 years, has taken the same position at Nichols, his new school announced Thursday.
"Oh, absolutely," Bradshaw said when asked if this was a difficult decision. "Lew-Port's my life. Like, I went to Lew-Port as a 5-year-old kindergartener and have been there ever since."
Bradshaw has ties to every major moment in Lew-Port basketball history over the past 45 years. In 2019, he coached the Lancers to Section VI Class A and Niagara Frontier League championships, their first since 1978 and '85, respectively. He was a ballboy on the '78 team and one of the top scorers in '85, both of which were coached by his stepfather, James Walker.
Bradshaw said Nichols was "really the only place that I would have ever even thought about leaving for." He and his new wife — they married in December — live in Kenmore, about a mile from Nichols. Add to that the school's academic reputation and the lure of the ultra-competitive Monsignor Martin Athletic Association, and the opportunity was simply too much to pass up.
"As we get older, life is supposed to get easier," Bradshaw said. "Those late practices, driving home and back and offseason workouts, summer workouts, everything is right here."
Bradshaw also said he's excited for a new challenge.
"Sometimes it's not so good to be comfortable," he said. "Sometimes a little uncomfortablility makes a person wiser and better, and I'm going into a situation that I think I'm well aware of. I've done my research on it, talked to a lot of people.
"Nichols is the finest academic institution in Western New York and anytime you can be associated with an institution like Nichols, it's something. And now if we can just get that basketball program back to where it was — there was a time where it was a rich tradition, right up there with (St.) Joe's and Canisius."
The allure of Nichols had long been in the back of Bradshaw's mind. This was the third time he applied for the boys basketball head coaching position. The first time he simply didn't get the job, he said. Three years ago he pulled himself out of the running when he found out star Niagara Falls native Roddy Gayle Jr. — who led the Lancers during that 2019 season and has since committed to Ohio State — was going to be transferring to Lew-Port for his freshman year.
Bradshaw, who will continue to teach physical education at Lew-Port High, made sure to recognize Lewiston-Porter Central School District superintendent Paul Casseri — "to me, the best superintendent in Western New York" — athletic director Brad Halgash and longtime assistant coach Joe Casale.
"I'm really proud to be a Lancer. I'm proud to be associated with them," Bradshaw said. "Like I told them, I'm still there as a teacher. I'm not going anywhere. If I can be of any help to them, I'll still be there."
Who will step into his shoes remains to be seen. The Lew-Port boys basketball head coaching position — like the majority of head coaching jobs at public school districts — is tied to the union, meaning faculty and staff within the district get first dibs.
