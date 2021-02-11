TONAWANDA — The Wolverines had to claw their way back in order to return to Niagara Falls with a season-opening victory in Carlos Bradberry’s first game coaching the varsity boys basketball team.
Jalen Bradberry scored 27 points, Dominic McKenzie scored 21 and Malachi Williams came off the bench with nine points to spark a second-half surge to lead Niagara Falls in a hard-fought 73-63 win at Kenmore West.
“It feels good to be able to come back out and be able to play again,” Jalen Bradberry said following the Wolverine’s first game in 49 weeks. “We’ll take the win. But we don’t like the way we won. You’re going to see a different Wolverines team in our next game Saturday and for the rest of the season.”
Falling behind early and often, Niagara Falls (1-0, 1-0 Niagara Frontier League) turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter and pulled away with an 11-2 run in the closing minutes.
“We played more assertive,” Williams said. “Shots started to fall down and we got more comfortable in the game. We were talking on defense. And when we started to get more assertive and confident, we smothered their ball-handlers, made them feel uncomfortable and our defense led to offense.”
Kenmore West (1-1 NFL) opened the game with an 8-0 run, led 14-9 after the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 49-47 heading into the final frame.
“We played too fast in the first half and we didn’t concentrate defensively,” Carlos Bradberry said.
“I think this is great for us,” he added. “Our guys were under the impression we were going to walk in and blow these guys out. We watched them on film and they didn’t score much. I think we thought the game was going to be easy. We had to realize we aren’t as good as we think we are right now. Hopefully, we’ll be that good by the end of the season.”
Williams, a senior guard who missed the second half of last season with a leg injury, energized the Wolverine’s pressure defense in the second half and scored seven of his points in the decisive moments of the fourth quarter.
“He changed the game for us,” Carlos Bradberry said.
“Malachi really came in and gave us that energy,” Jalen Bradberry said. “That’s what he does. He’s an energy guy. And he gave us that extra boost on offense.”
Sean Hargrave led the Blue Devils with 17 points. He scored six on consecutive possessions to give Ken West a 47-41 lead late in the third quarter, but was scoreless in the fourth.
A turning point came when Blue Devils big man Jamai Jackson (12 points) fouled out with 6:41 left to play. The bulky 6-foot-7 center gave the undersized Wolverines problems inside and had the highlight of the night with a breakaway slam in the second quarter.
Without that presence in the paint, the Blue Devils couldn’t keep McKenzie off the glass during the fourth quarter, and his pair of putback buckets in the closing minutes provided crucial points.
Jalen Bradberry netted 20 of his 27 points after halftime in his first game back with Niagara Falls after transferring to Park for his junior season.
“It feels great to be back,” he said. “I grew up in Niagara Falls and used to be in the gym all the time,” when his father coached the Wolverines’ JV team.
Jalen Bradberry was happy to play a role in his father’s first varsity coaching victory.
“It’s the first one of many,” he said. “We don’t plan on losing this year.”
Niagara Falls returns to the floor 12 p.m. Saturday at the Wolvarena against Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.