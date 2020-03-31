The annual Scotty Bowman Showcase, which pits the best high school and prep hockey players from Buffalo and Rochester against each other, was cancelled this year, one of the many sporting events lost to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Buffalo Sabres, who host the showcase, decided to honor deserving players by announcing the rosters on Friday. Ten locals were recognized.
Forwards Max Ciepiela (Starpoint), Joe LoBrutto (S) and Peter Spameni (Lewiston-Porter) were chosen to represent the Buffalo juniors, who would have taken on their Rochester counterparts in the first of three games scheduled for March 18.
The second game would have been between teams of high school seniors. Jack Evert (L-P), Tyler Hunt (Grand Island), Brian O'Neill (GI) would have laced up their skates for Buffalo up front, while Tyler Kalota (S) and Nolan Massaro (GI) would have helped round out the defense. Alex Wagner (North Tonawanda) and AJ White (S) both would have played a period between the pipes.
The showcase would have then closed with the top prep players from both areas.
Starpoint, Grand Island and Lew-Port were three of Section VI's top small schools this season, posting a combined record of 49-13-6-2. The Spartans captured their first Section VI Division II crown, led by Kalota, who split state D-2 Player of the Year honors with the Vikings' Hunt.
Spameni and Wagner led Section VI in scoring and saves, respectively, the latter posting an impressive 2.78 goals against average on a four-win NT team.
