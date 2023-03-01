BUFFALO — Teenagers, by nature, aren't often stuck in the past. But tell that to Bobby Beilein.
When Lewiston-Porter arrived at Buffalo State for a Section VI Class B-1 semifinal against Lackawanna on Wednesday, it had been exactly one year since it dropped a heartbreaker to Olean in the same round.
Beilein hadn’t forgotten.
His driving layup that would have won the game rolled off the rim in the final seconds. So Beilein stewed and brewed for 365 days, launching shot after shot to get better so he wouldn’t have that feeling again.
The Lancers were just happy to be there last year and disappointed to leave, head coach Pat Krawczyk said. This time they came in as the No. 1 seed and Beilein made sure there were no early exits.
Beilein scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter, as Lew-Port outscored the fourth-seeded Steelers 25-6 in the frame and rolled to a 64-45 win. The Lancers now get a crack for their second sectional title in four years against Cheektowaga at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State.
“I've thought about it every single day for the past year,” Beilein said. “Just that one jumpshot that could have kept us in the game and kept us going and maybe won the whole thing last year, but we came back this year and I showed that I have it.”
A dizzying first quarter saw Lew-Port (19-3) clang more shots off the rim than usual, and it trailed before Vinny Carlo swished a 3-pointer in the final moments to finish 14-all. And then it took something as simple as a hand-off to get Beilein cooking.
He took the ball from teammate Grayson Barnwell, took a few steps around the screen and splashed a 3 from the top of the key. That sparked the Lancers’ flurry, as Beilein finished 11 of 19 from the field and his 20 first-half points matched Lackawanna’s total as a team.
“Once I made that (first) shot, everything connected,” Beilein said. “It was like I just felt it. Everything connected from long range, everything was going in floater-wise, so I just kept shooting.”
As red-hot as Beilein was in the first half, Section VI’s No. 2 scorer Jalen Duff was having difficulty finding his shooting touch. At one point, Duff was 5 of 16 from the field and failed to make a 3 for just the second time this season.
Beilein was limited to five points in the second half, and recognizing his shot wasn’t falling, Duff barreled his way through the lane on repeat, scoring 14 of his 24 points in the second half, while snatching nine rebounds.
The two halves offered proof that defenses might be able to stop Duff or Beilein, but not both and it’s hard to keep one of them locked down for very long.
“We complement each other, like if one of us is down, the other one's up,” Duff said. “It's hard to stop us. If one of us has a bad shooting night, the other one could just go off at any time.”
Last year’s disappointment is now in the past, with Lew-Port shooting for another sectional championship. And rather than stereotypically attempting to convince themselves they’re the underdog, the Lancers have embraced being the top seed, with Krawczyk saying, “It’s nice to be the favorites.”
“I think we've had a nice little run here for Lew-Port and hopefully we can keep it going,” Krawczyk said. “We're gonna lose a lot this year, but hopefully we've got some kids coming up that can keep going. They expect to win now. I know Lew-Port used to be like you hope to win, but now you should expect to win.”
Sunday Ikeguwonu finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Kyan Gray had eight points for Lackawanna, which finished the season 12-9.
