Bob McKeown is back in Niagara County Community College softball.
The school announced McKeown would be returning to coach the Thunderwolves next season, replacing Nate Beutel after nine seasons as coach. Beutel has many titles at NCCC, including women’s basketball coach and sports information director and his decision to step down came to focus more on his family and other duties.
McKeown, a NCCC graduate, has held several titles at the school since 1997, currently as assistant vice president for student services and campus engagement. He was formerly the athletic director and coached softball from 2000-2010.
“I am thrilled to come back and coach softball at NCCC again,” McKeown said in a press release. “I am looking forward to working with the returning players and bringing in more talent to help us compete year in and year out.”
Former NCCC catcher Jenna Koch is also returning as an assistant coach, a position she held from 2002-2006.
The Thunderwolves won 58 games over the last two seasons, the best stretch in program history. They were the Region III runner-up in 2022 and Maggiemay Murrins became the school’s first-ever NJCAA All-American this spring.
Those interested in playing softball should contact McKeown at mckeown@niagaracc.suny.edu.
