Blue Collar U wins again, three away from $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blue Collar U is halfway to earning a white-collar paycheck.
C.J. Massinburg had 13 points to lead a balanced scoring attack, Jeremy Harris closed out the game with six of his 12 points on the final possessions, and Nick Perkins earned the honorary hard-hat by posting 11 points and seven rebounds as Buffalo’s basketball alumni team advanced to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament with a 78-61 win over the short-handed Miami Hurricanes alumni team Category 5 on Tuesday night.
With Nate Oats, the patriarch of UB’s blue-collar culture, cheering from the baseline, the Bulls built a big early lead and finished with a flourish in their most dominant of three wins in four nights in the Columbus regional at Ohio State’s Covelli Centre.
Blue Collar U, the No. 6 seed, is one of eight teams still in contention for the $1 million prize awarded to the TBT champion and will resume its tournament run against fifth-seeded The Money Team (Ohio State) at 9 p.m. Saturday in Dayton, Ohio. The Money Team is not affiliated with a single school, instead comprised of players from all over, including Niagara alumni Tremmell Darden.
“We on a high right now,” Massinburg said. “We above the clouds right now. Just being around these guys, it still hasn’t really sunk in. I’m just enjoying every moment, being where my feet are at and just enjoying playing basketball with my family again."
The Bulls endured the second-half injury absence of lead guard Wes Clark, the top scorer and winning shot-maker over the first two rounds. Clark injured his hamstring late in the second quarter and needed crutches to return to the bench to watch the rest of the game. Clark will have an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury, but he told an ESPN sideline reporter during the game that he believes he avoided a serious tear and hopes to play this weekend.
“That’s the good thing about this team,” Harris said. “We got so many great players, it’s just on to the next one. But we need Wes. He’s going to be all right. Just has to get his hamstring worked on.”
Lamonte Bearden took over at the point with Clark sidelined and handed out a team-high five assists without a turnover while scoring six points and leading the defensive effort with a pair of steals.
“He’s a fun guy to be around,” Massinburg said. “One thing about Lamonte, he’s a very unselfish guy. Over the last couple games, he’s been telling coach who to put in, other than himself.”
Blue Collar U got a measure of revenge for UB’s loss to Miami in the 2016 NCAA tournament. They led from start to finish, most often by double digits, got a basket from all 11 players in shooting 51% from the field, their highest mark so far in the tournament, and held Category 5 to 40% shooting, another TBT-best effort for the Bulls.
“We knew we had to get them back,” Perkins said. “They got us our freshman year when me and C.J. were some young bulls. I thought about it. We owed them one. We owed Xavier one too. It’s kind of good to get some payback that’s been sitting on our chest for years.”
The Bulls benefitted from a 41-2 advantage in bench scoring, getting seven from Montell McRae, six from Antwain Johnson and five apiece from Davonta Jordan and Edric Dennis Jr. Starters Blake Hamilton and Dontay Caruthers each had five points. Clark, who averaged 21 in the first two games, netted three points before getting hurt.
Blue Collar U led 69-60 when it called timeout to initiate the Elam Ending, setting the target score at 77 for the TBT’s signature closing sequence. Massinburg made three free throws and Harris splashed a pair of triples including the game-winner from the right corner.
“It felt good, I knew as soon as it left,” Harris said. “I should have turned around as soon as it left, but I got C.J. on my team, so I’m trying to be humble.”
After a scorching first half performance, Blue Collar U went cold in the third quarter, missing all 10 shots from beyond the arc and allowing Category 5 to trim the lead to 66-58 early in the fourth after the Bulls led by as many as 20 before halftime.
Blue Collar U shot 60% from the field and even better from long range (8 for 12) in taking a 47-29 lead into intermission. Ten different players scored a field goal and seven hit 3-pointers in the team’s best first-half performance of the tournament.
Perkins posted two quick baskets as Blue Collar U took an early 7-0 lead and the Bulls paraded on a 13-0 run to build a 27-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Perkins hustled his way to the coveted hard hat honor for the second straight game, a feat he never accomplished at UB. Oats presented it to him in the locker room after the game.
“We take pride in that,” Harris said. “I’m proud of Perk.”
“He’s doing some things,” Massinburg added, “that I didn’t see in Buffalo.”
Category 5 dressed eight players and were without their leading scorer over the first two games, Rion Brown, and another starter, Durand Scott, who was a plus-16 in the Hurricanes’ second-round win against a North Carolina St. alumni squad. Both were held out because of pandemic protocols.
Blue Collar U is down to an 11-man roster after the departure of Justin Moss. The 2015 MAC player of the year started the TBT opener but played only two minutes in the second round. Moss was designated as inactive, and not held out because of coronavirus concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.