DAYTON, Ohio — Buffalo’s blue-collar ethos has proven to have staying power in The Basketball Tournament, and is one step closer to being a million dollar brand.
Blue Collar U’s collective of UB alumni and friends battled back to avenge last summer’s loss and return to the TBT semifinals with a 74-66 victory over Team HEARTFIRE on Friday night at University of Dayton’s Arena. Among the final four teams in contention for the $1 million prize, the Bulls return to the floor against Red Scare, alumni of the hometown Dayton Flyers, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“To anybody that thought it was a fluke — we’re here again,” said C.J. Massinburg, BCU’s leading scorer through four TBT games. “To anybody that thought it was luck.
“But I don’t think anybody thought that. Because you can just see how hard we play.”
Massinburg scored the final six, converting a four-point play from the corner before sinking the game-winner from the wing to finish with 19 points. The Bulls showed their resolve after trailing most of the night, closing out with a 12-point run, their biggest in the game, after entering the Elam Ending sequence behind by a bucket.
“We were prepared for it,” Massinburg said. “We practiced all week being down two going into the Elam Ending. It started on the defensive end getting stops.”
The Bulls rode the broad shoulders of 6-foot-8 center Nick Perkins, who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds against the oversized frontline of a foe with more major-conference and NBA experience that also happened to descend from the Team 23 that defeated BCU in last year’s TBT semifinals.
“We owed them one,” Perkins said. “We’ve been thinking about them for a whole year. Once we saw them on the schedule, I was in the hotel room licking my chops.”
BCU’s commitment to out-hustling the opposition made the difference. The Bulls forced 20 turnovers while giving the ball away just six times against a team that had averaged 17.5 takeaways during the tournament. BCU also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds while allowing just six. Winning the possession battles led to 17 additional field goal attempts and 11 more free throws.
“That’s the game right there,” Massinburg said. “That speaks volumes to the difference-makers in the game. Any time you get extra possessions, that’s a testament to how hard you play.”
It’s usually the dogged defenders on the perimeter — Dontay Caruthers, Wes Clark and the returning Davonta Jordan — making most of the hustle plays for BCU. Perkins got into the act in the quarterfinals, bouncing the ball off an opponent’s face to save possession and diving to the floor for a loose ball before Massinburg’s winning bucket.
“Nick was huge for us,” Massinburg said. “I think he said that was his first time diving on the ground.”
“I can definitely confirm that in the eight years I’ve been around Perk, that was his first floor dive,” said BCU coach Adam Bauman, a former UB operations director now working with Nate Oats at Alabama.
Clark added 11 points, including a tying basket at the start of the Elam Ending, to go along with five assists. Jeremy Harris chipped in 10 points off the bench in his best performance so far in the tournament. The Bulls also got key contributions from Antwon Lillard, a former Bowling Green player, who was part of the finishing lineup. They were plus-25 in his 18 minutes.
Spotting Team HEARTFIRE the first seven points in falling behind 12-4 early, the Bulls trailed for a bit more than 16 of the game’s 32 minutes and were down 62-57 with 6:27 remaining. They allowed just four more points from there, and none over the final 4:35
“Going to war with each other for so long and understanding each other’s tendencies,” Perkins said. “We were able to execute down the stretch and come out with the victory.”
Repeating last year’s upstart semifinal run, the Bulls affirmed their TBT championship contender status.
“We’ve been here before,” Massinburg said. “And I think our experience helped us out in this game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.