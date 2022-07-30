DAYTON, Ohio — Blue Collar U, the alumni basketball team from University at Buffalo, is one win away from championship glory and the $1 million bounty that comes with it.
Wes Clark closed his 22-point outing with the winning basket to lead Blue Collar U in a 74-69 win over Red Scare on the Dayton alumni team’s home court Saturday night, sending the Bulls to The Basketball Tournament final Tuesday night against Americana for Autism.
“We’re just trying to stay focused,” Clark said after a subdued celebration. “Try to stay locked in.”
Advancing in the single-elimination, winner-take-all event broadcast by ESPN, the blue collar brigade has engraved UB’s hardwood work ethic in the TBT tapestry by improving on their semifinal foray in last summer’s debut.
“It’s the blue collar mentality,” BCU coach Adam Bauman said. “It’s the tough plays down the stretch. We’ve just got tough dudes. We talk about it in the locker room. Players play, tough players win championships. and we’ve got a group full of guys that have won a lot of championships.”
Leading for nearly three quarters of the game Saturday, but never comfortably ahead, the Bulls withstood every rally from a TBT-tested Flyers team supported by a crowd of 4,412 at UD Arena. As soon as Clark’s winning shot dropped through the net, BCU big man Nick Perkins raised both arms and waved goodbye to the hushed spectators.
“It felt like old times,” said Perkins, referencing the Bulls’ run of four Mid-American Conference tournament victories in five years, often against crowd-favored Ohio-based opponents in Cleveland. “The state of Ohio loves us. We are so used to competing here and winning big games. It was fun to be out here with the guys, like an old college game.”
“At Buffalo,” added Blake Hamilton, who tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, “we kind of thrive on being the underdogs and pulling out games like this.”
Perkins, an all-tournament selection last year and top performer in Friday night’s quarterfinal victory, played all but two minutes of the semifinal victory, tallying a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and earning BCU’s honorary hard hat for his hustle play.
“We had different guys hitting big shots,” Perkins said. “My job tonight was to rebound, defend and just try to come up with the toughest plays.”
C.J. Massinburg scored 10 to keep up with Clark for the team lead averaging 15.4 points for the tournament.
The victory margin matched the Bulls’ 16-11 advantage in reserve scoring from closing lineup players Lamonte Bearden and Antwon Lillard. Bearden’s floater in the lane preceded Clark’s winning shot, while Lillard beat the buzzer from beyond the arc to end the third quarter and made another crucial 3-pointer early in the Elam Ending to go along with his stout defensive play.
Perkins played a big role in the Bulls shooting 71% in the paint and out-scoring the Flyers 24-16 near the hoop. That made up for BCU’s shoddy 3-point shooting (31%) that was buoyed by Clark making 4 of 9 from long range, while the rest of the Bulls went 4 of 17. BCU also squandered points at the foul line, making 14 of 19 free throws, while the Flyers were 21 for 23.
The Bulls made their strongest run after falling behind 39-35 less than two minutes into the second half. Coming out of a timeout, they went on a 16-3 surge to take their largest lead, 51-42 with two minutes left in the third.
“I didn’t like the energy coming out” of halftime, Bauman said. “I’m kind of like my boss,” Nate Oats, the blue collar architect now coaching Alabama, “I don’t use my timeouts often. I decided to use one and tell the guys this ain’t how we are doing it. and I think they came out with a little more energy after that.”
But the Flyers would come back to tie the score early in the fourth, led by Scoochie Smith, who scored 16 of his 22 points over the last 10 minutes, bringing his tournament total to 73 points, three fewer than Clark and Massinburg.
After Smith tied it at 57 early in the fourth quarter, Perkins turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play, and Massinburg kicked out to Bearden for a 3 from the wing that gave the Bulls a 63-57 lead they would never relinquish.
