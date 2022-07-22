SYRACUSE — The Blue Collar U team of University at Buffalo basketball alumni came together from foreign countries where they are now professional players to represent a region they have grown attached to — and to honor the names on the back of their shirts in this weekend’s nationally-televised return to The Basketball Tournament.
AARON SALTER
ROBERTA DRURY
MARGUS MORRISON
ANDRE MACKNEIL
GERALDINE TALLEY
CELESTINE CHANEY
HEYWARD PATTERSON
KATHERINE MASSEY
PEARL YOUNG
RUTH WHITFIELD
In place of their own last names, the Bulls are recognizing those of the 10 victims of the racially-motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in May with the game jerseys worn during TBT.
“We definitely have those victims in our hearts,” said team leader C.J. Massinburg, who displayed the community-minded BUFFALO STRONG message on the back of his No. 23 jersey in Blue Collar U’s 91-64 victory against NG Saints in Friday’s opening game of the Syracuse regional.
“This city was always behind us,” Massinburg added. “They gave us everything we needed. They supported us, and this city will always have a special place in our hearts … Life is bigger than basketball. People lost their lives. It was a tough moment for the City of Buffalo. So it’s important for us to honor it. Because with basketball, we bring a lot of joy to the city. We just want to play hard and give it all to them.”
Blake Hamilton, who had 16 points to share high-scoring honors with Massinburg on Friday, was finishing his season on Mongolia when he learned about the shooting on social media. He then sent a group text message to his teammates suggesting they find a way to honor the victims.
“I’m glad we were able to wear those names and get the W,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully we can continue to get the tribute and get five more.”
Tragic gun violence, “ is something that unfortunately happens in America a lot, but it’s very seldom that it happens somewhere that a lot of us guys call a second home,” Hamilton said. “Especially because we are a primarily African-American team, I thought it would be good for us to honor the victims, spread awareness, and help let those names never be forgotten.”
Blue Collar U general manager Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native, said TBT organizers were immediately on board with the jersey tribute when he told them what the Bulls wanted to do.
“Western New York is a place that takes care of its own people,” said Hodgson, an assistant coach to Nate Oats at Buffalo and now Alabama. “These guys spent several years at UB, becoming a part of that community. That hit close to home. And all of them wanted to find a way to represent the people that lost their lives, the families, and the community in general.”
More will see the victim’s names at noon Saturday when ESPN broadcasts Blue Collar U’s second-round game against Friday Beers.
“A situation like this gives you an unbelievable opportunity to be on television and get all this media attention,” Hodgson said. “It was great that Blake brought up the idea, and hopefully we continue to win and bring more awareness.”
