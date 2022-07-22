SYRACUSE — Reminiscent of Buffalo’s opening routs in the NCAA tournament, the Blue Collar U alumni team built a big lead early on its way to an impressive first-round victory at The Basketball Tournament.
The seventh-seeded NG Saints, an alumni team representing Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti High, were made to look like Pac 12 foes Arizona and Arizona State in the 2-seed Bulls’ 91-64 win Friday at the TBT’s Syracuse regional hosted by defending champion Boeheim’s Army.
Blue Collar U scored more than half of its points from long range, drilling 16 shots from distance at a 44% clip. Edric Dennis Jr. made the last one to win the game in the TBT’s signature Elam Ending format, earning himself $1,000 and a pair of sneakers from Puma for his swish now branded by another TBT sponsor as the Sling Shot.
“It was all Puma. It wasn’t me,” said Dennis, a Texan and close friend of team leader C.J. Massinburg who is one of three non-UB alumni on this year’s team after being the only one on the debut roster last summer.
Dennis switched into Puma footwear at halftime, long after the Bulls had established their dominance with all 12 players getting in the game. And all would score baskets, with Dennis being the last on the scoresheet when he made his game-winner.
Massinburg and Blake Hamilton led the way with 16 points apiece, both reaching double figures in the first half as BCU shot better than 60% from the floor in taking a 24-point lead that would swell to 39 after halftime.
“We all just trusted each other and believed in each other,” said Hamilton, who scored eight straight during a 13-0 run that made it 19-6 midway through the first quarter. “It started with our defensive intensity. Our defense led to offense, we got a lot of good open looks, and it got rolling.”
Steals by Dontay Caruthers led to consecutive 3-pointers by Hamilton that ignited a stretch in which BCU made seven straight shots — five from beyond the arc — and took a 25-9 after the first quarter.
“Our guys were playing at a pretty high level,” BCU coach Adam Bauman said. “When they’re making shots like that, there’s not much you need to do as a coach. You kind of just stand there and watch.”
After winning four games to reach the semifinals in their first TBT experience, BCU was determined “to be the most prepared team in the tournament” this time, general manager Bryan Hodgson said during training camp at Alumni Arena.
“We thought we could win it last year,” Bauman said. “Maybe we were a little bit naive. But we had a chance, getting to the final four. But these guys came back this year in much better shape, a little more focused. They understand the Elam Ending better. They were ready to play, and it really showed today.”
The Bulls return to the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College for a noon Saturday tip-off. ESPN will broadcast the second-round game against 3-seed Friday Beers, a team that features former Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference stars Derek Needham (Fairfield) and Sean Armand (Iona) and advanced with an 82-69 win Friday against 6-seed Mental Toughness.
“They got a really good team,” Hamilton said. “I know a few of those guys from playing overseas. We’ve got to come out with the same intensity. It’s good that we won today, but we have to move on to the next game, take care of our bodies, and be ready.”
