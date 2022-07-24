University at Buffalo’s basketball alumni team battled back for a 78-75 win against Friday Beers on Saturday, forging ahead in the hustle for TBT’s $1 million prize by advancing to tonight’s Syracuse regional final at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
Seeded second in the regional hosted by defending champion Boeheim’s Army, the Bulls play next against 4-seed The Nerd Team after the Ivy League representatives upset the Orange alumni squad Saturday. The Nerds will be seeking revenge from the Bulls victory in the opening round of last year’s TBT.
Following a runaway win to begin this TBT run, Blue Collar U rose to the physical challenge in overcoming a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter and prevailing in a hard-fought Elam Ending.
“We showed a lot of heart and character,” said Blake Hamilton, who made the decisive free throw to finish with 10 points and game-high eight rebounds. “These wins when you have to fight through adversity are better. When you hope to get to the championship, it’s not going to be an easy pass.”
Having taken a beating inside throughout the first half, the Bulls went with a bulkier lineup during their comeback and got a sizable contribution from reserve forward Xavier Ford, who had six points and seven rebounds and drew a crucial foul late.
“We had to make grown-man plays,” said Ford, the team’s oldest player and lone link to UB’s breakthrough Mid-American Conference championship in 2005. “Those are the plays you have to make to win the game.”
Nick Perkins carried the biggest load for the Bulls, scoring 21 points. While his teammates were fixated on ending the game with a 3-pointer, Perkins muscled up a paint bucket to get within a point of the target score after Ford’s rebounding effort under the basket drew an elbowing foul and got the ball back for BCU.
Ford started out on the bench backing up Perkins at center, but his play alongside the big man down the stretch lifted the Bulls when they needed it.
“X gave us a huge spark,” Hamilton said. “He came in and played great on defense, gave extra effort, and we fed off his intensity.”
C.J. Massinburg chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds. His last board came off his own miss and led to Hamilton’s winning shot. and the Bulls once again relied on Wes Clark’s big shot-making ability. Clark finished with 17 points but had missed his first six attempts from 3-point range before making one that gave BCU the lead entering the Elam Ending, and another that put the Bulls within a basket of victory.
“When the game is on the line, he always shows up,” BCU coach Adam Bauman said. “It’s no surprise that he hit the big shots. Not only that, but he’s a leader on the floor. Having him is a huge part of all this.”
Clark said the comeback effort “shows the camaraderie of the team. When it gets a little tough, we come together and pull each other up to figure it out. This shows how much we are together and appreciate playing with each other.”
Before celebrating the victory, the Bulls memorialized the 10 lives lost to the racially-motivated mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo. Players removed their jerseys with the victims’ names on the back, laid them down in a circle, and bowed their heads in a prayer led by BCU general manager Bryan Hodgson.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play in this game,” Ford said. “It’s about us, but it’s also about the community of Buffalo that is still grieving.”
