Blue Collar U advances in TBT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blake Hamilton came up big for Blue Collar U. Wes Clark came up even bigger.
The challenge coming up for Buffalo’s basketball alumni team in the second round of The Basketball Tournament tonight will only get larger.
Clark scored 23 including the game-winning 3-pointer in Blue Collar U’s 88-82 defeat of The Nerd Team in Saturday night’s opening round of the Columbus regional at Ohio State’s Covelli Centre.
Hamilton had 14 points and was at the center of the Bulls' switch to a smaller lineup that allowed them to come back from a 16-point first quarter deficit — larger than any UB faced in its four NCAA tournament first round games.
“That’s the first time I ever did that in my life,” said the 6-foot-6 Hamilton, the hero from the 2016 Mid-American Conference championship triumph who played a facilitating forward role in his two years at UB before traveling the world as a professional player.
“It was just something we had to do in order for us to win,” Hamilton added. “I’m happy we were able to pull out the W.”
Blue Collar U coach Adam Bauman, the former UB operations director now working at Alabama, said it was Bryan Hodgson, another former UB assistant who followed Nate Oats in rolling with the tide, who suggested the lineup change after big man Nick Perkins picked up his third foul early in the second quarter.
“I looked at him like I wasn’t sure,” Bauman said. “I’m glad we went with it, and it sure as heck worked. We started switching ball screens and stuff, and we got back to kind of what Blue Collar U, Buffalo basketball has been about for the last six or seven years.”
The Bulls got back in the game with a 15-0 run that featured six points from both Clark and backup point guard Lamonte Bearden, a freshman starter when UB made its first NCAA tournament appearance in Columbus in 2015 who transferred to Western Kentucky following the 2016 MAC championship season.
Bearden scored 16, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and making all seven of his free throws, with a team-high seven steals in his TBT debut.
Edric Dennis Jr., the lone player on the team who is not a UB alum, scored 11 points in 14 minutes, all after halftime. The 1,000-point scorer from Dallas who finished his college career at TCU made three 3-pointers and took a charge as UB built a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter.
“Those 3s he hit were absolutely huge,” Bauman said. “It showed the character he has. We told Ed, we weren’t sure how much you are going to play. If we are going to roll, we are going to roll with our Buffalo guys. We have been joking around in the locker room all week that he is kind of one of our adopted sons.”
Dennis Jr. made the first basket of the Elam ending period. Clark, who had 10 of his points in the third quarter, didn’t score again before pulling up for a long, contested 3 from the left wing for the win.
“Wes is one of the best shot-makers I’ve ever been around,” Bauman said. “To have him on our side in the Elam ending, I like our chances as well as anybody.”
Blue Collar U led 80-78 when the clock was turned off inside of four minutes and the target score was set at 88 — per TBT’s distinctive Elam ending format that has since been adopted for the NBA All-Star Game.
The Bulls shot 2 of 13 in the final stretch, but held their Ivy League opponents to 1 of 9 shooting and corralled more loose balls in the crucial moments.
“That’s a dog fight there with no clock,” Clark said. “It’s like an outdoor game. It’s just a different kind of flow than most of us are used to in 20-minute halves, or the 10-minute quarters that we are all used to playing overseas. It’s pretty fun, and it shows some character to have to fight through adversity, when you are tired and being challenged, and it’s a little more physical.”
Hamilton said the team’s gritty performance in the Elam ending reflects the school and city that Blue Collar U represents.
“Buffalo is a blue collar city,” he said. “We pride ourselves on when we go to practice, it’s like a 9 to 5. We’re clocking in. We’re going hard. We are gonna get after it. That’s the city of Buffalo. It’s a get-it-out-the-mud city. We are going to work for everything we’ve got. Our team, our city, we feel like the underdogs. And I think that’s why we pride ourselves in playing that way.”
Blue Collar U, seeded sixth in the Columbus regional, will be the underdogs in the second-round game at 9 p.m. tonight (ESPN3) against No. 3-seed Zip Em Up, a Xavier alumni team overpowered Ohio 1804 in the late game Saturday to win 91-67.
