The Bills announced they are “parting ways” with Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia.
Owner and CEO Terry Pegula will assume the role of president, along with a new management team consisting of Sabres/Pegula Sports Entertainment CEO John Roth, general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo and Vice President of Finance Josh Dziurlikowski.
Roth, who was hired by the Sabres in January, now takes the title of executive vice president/chief operating officer, while D’Angelo is senior vice president of business administration and Dziurlikowski is the senior vice president of finance and business administration. Additionally, Penny Semaia has been hired as vice president of stadium relations after serving as an associate athletic director for the University of Pittsburgh.
“After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure,” Pegula said in a statement. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed. I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come. Penny’s wealth of experience at the collegiate level and personality will add to our team as he transitions into his new role with the Bills and our new stadium.”
Raccuia, a Canisius College graduate, has been with PSE since 2017 and has become the Bills’ business voice in recent years, particularly during stadium negotiations and the unveiling of the stadium design.
Pegula, 72, has not conducted an interview since the new stadium was approved, while little is known about the health of his wife, Kim, aside from their daughter Jessica acknowledging she suffered a stroke in June 2022 in a Players Tribune article.
