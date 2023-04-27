ORCHARD PARK — The Bills had a limited number of draft picks, but Brandon Beane couldn’t resist a trade.
For the fourth time since 2018, Buffalo traded up in the draft and this time it added an offensive weapon by selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick in the first round Thursday. It is the second time in seven picks that the Bills have taken an offensive player in the first round.
Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns last season and had 106 catches for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns for Utah over his final two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound 23-year-old started his college career as a walk-on for FCS school San Diego, where he led all tight ends nationally with 19 yards per catch in 2019.
He is the first tight end drafted by the Bills in the first round since Tony Hunter in 1983, two picks before Jim Kelly.
In order to grab Kincaid, the Bills sent their No. 27 pick and a fourth-round pick (130) to Jacksonville, according to NFL Network. In the lead-up to Buffalo’s pick, four wide receivers were taken consecutively for the first time in the history of the draft from 20-23.
Four offensive tackles were also taken in the first 14 selections, as were two running backs.
The Bills now have four picks left in the draft, starting with No. 59 in the second round and No. 91 in the third round Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.