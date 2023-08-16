ORCHARD PARK — Tommy Doyle couldn’t find relief until he saw the results of the MRI.
When Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo sacked Bills quarterback Kyle Allen on Saturday, the pair rolled onto an unsuspecting Doyle, who was blocking with his back to the play. They caught Doyle’s right leg, the same one he wears a sleeve over after rehabbing almost all of last season due to a torn ACL.
It was hard for Doyle not to say, “Oh, no. Not again.”
The third-year offensive tackle got good news when the MRI showed no damage and he was able to breathe a little easier. A lot has changed since that play occurred and Doyle is faced with a critical two weeks before final cuts.
When the game started Saturday, Doyle appeared to be on the roster bubble, behind at least four offensive tackles — Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, David Quessenberry and Brandon Shell — throughout training camp at St. John Fisher University. But when Shell abruptly retired Tuesday, Doyle was given another chance to climb back up the depth chart.
“It’ll give some more of the tackles some more reps,” Doyle told the Gazette after practice Wednesday. “You just got to take advantage of them, and like, I just always go back to just controlling what I can control when I get the reps, how am I playing, am I improving, what’s my mindset — all those things.”
Another look at the #Bills Tommy Doyle R knee inj.— Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) August 12, 2023
Hit directly from behind, fell directly onto knee. Finished series.
Possible contusion or MCL sprain.
Other considerations include PCL sprain or patellar sublux.
Surprised no high-ankle.
Looks like ACL is spared. pic.twitter.com/tWHjacPiw6
When the 6-foot-8, 320-pound Doyle was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was considered to be a project who could wait his turn while developing. He played 1q games in his rookie year, playing 65 offensive snaps and his most memorable moment was catching a touchdown pass in a win over the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round.
Doyle did not earn a snap in the first two weeks last season, but was thrust into the lineup against the Dolphins in Week 3, as several Bills players succumbed to the heat. Doyle played a career-high 40 snaps and was playing right guard with less than a minute remaining when he went to plant his right leg to block Dolphins defensive end Melvin Ingram and it gave out, spilling him to the ground.
At the time, Doyle was just starting to get comfortable in the NFL, but he was forced to travel to California for surgery and completed most of his rehab in Buffalo, finally getting onto the field late in mandatory minicamp. As the Bills saw Brown, Dawkins and Quessenberry deal with injuries last season, it would have been natural for Doyle to lament missing his chance to play.
“I try not to think that way,” Doyle said. “You got to play the hands you’re dealt and control what I can control.”
By the time Doyle returned, the Bills had invested a chunk of offseason resources into improving the offensive line. Brown returned healthy after a back injury, while the team re-signed Quessenberry and added Shell, who had 72 career starts at tackle.
Doyle spent most of training camp at St. John Fisher playing with the third string and played six snaps against the Colts before his injury, but Shell’s retirement leaves a vacant hole as the No. 2 right tackle. Doyle and second-year pro Ryan Van Demark — who played a team-high 55 snaps against the Colts — should be the frontrunners to slide into that spot.
Not only is Doyle entering his third season in Buffalo’s system, but he has the versatility to play both tackle positions and guard, if needed in a pinch. Van Demark, meanwhile, signed with the Bills practice squad last season after being waived as an undrafted free agent by the Colts last preseason.
There are still several question marks, however.
Quessenberry struggled at times as the No. 3 tackle last season and hasn’t been overly impressive during camp, but Doyle has had some problems keeping his base, allowing reserve edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan past him twice during 11-on-11 sessions Wednesday.
Still, Doyle is still recovering from his injury, saying the injury was difficult to overcome mentally and physically, while the Bills may be willing to give him some time after making the final roster outright two years in a row.
“Tommy’s coming back from injury and really kind of progressing,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said, “and just showing his toughness and his athletic ability and the different things that we saw in him when we drafted him.”
