The Buffalo Bills starters will get one last test drive before the regular season starts.
Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that the starters would play the preseason finale against the Bears at 1 p.m. Saturday, including quarterback Josh Allen. Most of the starters played more than a quarter against the Steelers last week, while Allen saw action in three drives.
Allen went 7 of 10 for 64 yards in 14 plays, but the offense was also penalty riddled, as the Bills fell behind Pittsburgh 21-0 in the first half in a 27-15 defeat.
“It’s just what I feel is best for the team right now,” McDermott said. “Every preseason is a little bit different, based on where the guys are and where the team is. So they’re going to play this week and feel like that’s best for where we are right now.”
This is the first time Allen has played more than one preseason game since 2019 and the final exhibition game has traditionally excluded starters and key players in recent years. There is a growing trend, however, to play starters and McDermott’s decision comes on the heels of several other teams announcing they would play starters, including the Chiefs, who hinted Patrick Mahomes may play in their third preseason game and has played in the first two.
