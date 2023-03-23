ORCHARD PARK — The Bills added offensive line depth and Super Bowl-winning experience on Thursday.
Buffalo announced a one-year contract for guard David Edwards, who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. Edwards started 43 of 53 games for the Rams, with his first two seasons coming under the tutelage of current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.
When asked why Buffalo was his preferred destination, Edwards claimed excitement to play with Josh Allen, but his No. 1 reason was to reunite with Kromer. The 26-year-old fifth-round pick played right tackle at Wisconsin and has been primarily a guard in the NFL.
Edwards started two games at left guard, then eight at right guard as a rookie before shifting back to the left in 2020 — where he started all 17 games for the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021 — but he said Kromer had him learn every position but center during his first two seasons.
“I owe a ton to Aaron for who I am as a player today,” Edwards said. “My first two years as a Ram and him being my coach, I learned so much football. Not only just technique wise, but schematically and how everything fits together and makes sense.”
Edwards is the second guard signed by the Bills in the last week, joining Connor McGovern. Both McGovern and general manager Brandon Beane said he was slated to play left guard last week. That could mean Edwards is shifted back to right guard, but incumbent starter Ryan Bates is set to enter the second of a four-year deal signed last offseason.
He said guard was where Buffalo envisions him, but there are no guarantees to start. Edwards ranked 36th among guards in blocking in 2021 and 46th in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.
Guard has been a revolving door for the Bills, with 13 different starters since Sean McDermott became head coach in 2017. Veteran Rodger Saffold started all 16 games, but is currently a free agent. Bates had 15 starts last year, while Greg Van Roten had one.
“Just the way that (Kromer) teaches the technique and the fundamentals and your exposure to all those different positions, you understand how to hit blocks, the intent of each block, what each guy is looking for,” Edwards said. “So I'm excited whatever position I get to play and I'm going to do the best I can for this team and for that group.”
After being a mainstay at left guard — starting 31 games from 2020-2021 — Edwards played in just four contests last season. He started the first three games in 2022, was inactive in Week 4 and then suffered a concussion against the Cowboys on Oct. 9.
Edwards was placed on injured reserve two days later, and although he was designated to return on Nov. 16, he never played another snap. Edwards declined to provide the details of his concussion, but said he went through proper protocols to be cleared in Los Angeles and was once again cleared upon taking a physical with the Bills.
“What went into It was just getting the right information,” Edwards said. “So I was able to get some rest and kind of work my way back into it. I feel great now and I'm really excited to play and compete.”
Giddy about playing with Allen, Edwards said he noticed how talented the Bills were when the Rams lost 31-10 in last year’s season opener. He also said that a few teams were interested in signing him this year, but weren’t the right fit.
“This team is as good as any team I've been on. Period,” Edwards said. “Seeing that firsthand last year, my goal and challenge is just contribute in everything that I can to help this team win a championship.”
