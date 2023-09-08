ORCHARD PARK — Substituting is for suckers. Or at least that’s how the Buffalo Bills feel.
Over the last few years, offenses have used more three-receiver sets to spread out defenses. Recently, defenses have begun to adjust — including the Bills — by going finding versatile linebackers and defensive backs who agile enough in coverage and strong enough against the run.
As one might expect, offenses are shifting once again by tightening formations and using bigger personnel to take advantage of smaller defenses. By extending tight end Dawson Knox’s contract before the 2022 season and drafting Dalton Kincaid in the first round, the Bills are edging toward being one of those teams.
Under former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from 2019-2021, the Bills used 11 personnel — one running back and one tight end — on nearly 71% of snaps, while almost 91% of their passing plays came out of that personnel. They even used four wide receivers on 15% of plays in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Bills used 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends — a league-low 4% of the time during Ken Dorsey’s first season as play-caller. In the only preseason game quarterback Josh Allen played with both Kincaid and Knox in the lineup, they were on the field together three times in 12 plays against the Chicago Bears.
Of Kincaid’s 14 snaps during that game, another tight end was on the simultaneously seven times. The Bills are assuredly still going to use a hefty amount of 11 personnel, but with Kincaid’s addition, they now have the ability to create size mismatches in the passing and running games without substituting.
“It's gonna be fun being able to bring us and split us out, doing a little bit everything,” Knox said. “Just the versatility of the position makes it harder for defensive coordinators to figure out what we're doing. So creating mismatches in the defense, just having a little extra versatility.”
Even though two-tight end sets haven’t been a staple of the Bills offense in recent years, they have tried to acquire a second tight end several times. The Bills signed Tyler Kroft in 2019, the same year they drafted Knox and Tommy Sweeney.
Buffalo also signed Jacob Hollister in 2021 and O.J. Howard in 2022, but both were released before the start of the regular season. Quintin Morris made the roster outright last season, but Knox has been the only one who has found a consistent role in the offense.
Instead of using two tight ends last season, the Bills brought in reserve offensive lineman Bobby Hart as a tackle eligible on 102 plays. But bringing in a sixth offensive lineman usually tips the defense about what’s coming and doesn’t offer much versatility.
Using 12 personnel typically draws a traditional base defense, but pairing Kincaid with Knox brings a different dynamic, similar to what the New England Patriots used in the early 2010s with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. The Bills have been honest that Kincaid’s talents are suited more as a big receiver than a tight tend.
Kincaid lined up in the slot or out wide in 21 of his 40 preseason snaps, and nine of his inline snaps came with Knox out of the lineup due to a finger injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he showed that he was a mismatch with linebackers split wide, as all three of his receptions against the Steelers came from the slot.
“You got guys that can block, guys that can also outrun linebackers and outrun some (defensive backs),” Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “I was just watching Kox and how well he can run routes and how Kincaid can run routes. So we have two tight ends that can be dominant and it causes a problem in the run game, too.”
Even though Kincaid must learn to be a better run blocker, lining him up as an inline tight end on occasion offers the threat of run. And if some teams, like the Bills, are stubborn in changing from a Nickel defense to a base, Kincaid will still have a size advantage blocking a defensive back. Even the Bills have struggled at times defending a team that tries to run the ball consistently over the years.
“You want to make sure you're doing stuff from a volume standpoint and a multiplicity standpoint that everybody can handle,” Dorsey said. “Because when you're doing these things, it doesn't just affect the tight ends, it also affects the receivers, the running backs, and those different positions. So you gotta make sure that everybody can handle the different things that you're trying to do.”
Because the Bills also signed Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield during the offseason to be part of the offense, they are unlikely to make the two-tight end set their primary personnel package, at least not so early into Kincaid’s rookie season. But Kincaid was also wasn’t drafted in the first round to sit on the bench.
NFL games are dictated by matchups more than plays. The Bills want to try to create as many mismatches between their personnel and the defense’s as possible, and because a tight end’s role is more multiple than a receiver’s, sometimes their job as more about blocking in certain games.
Knox saw that a year ago, when he had three total targets against the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, only to accumulate 20 over the ensuing three games. He also said that some of his biggest games have come when he wasn’t a big part of the game plan during practice that week.
“Because we know we're kind of a piece that gets moved around to help the offense function on any given week, that kind of comes down to the mentality of the guys that we're bringing in,” Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras said. “They have to be unselfish and understand that it's always going to be evolving what's going to happen for them on any given Sunday.”
Although the Bills worked heavily with two tight ends in a variety of different sets during training camp, they didn’t offer much insight during preseason games. The season opener against the Jets will be the first chance to see, but it’s sure to evolve throughout the year.
“I guess we'll see,” Kincaid said as a sly smile crept across his face. “That's the biggest thing is, the season's here. So I think we're all going to find out you know how that how that is.”
