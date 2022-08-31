ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills have finally filled their punter vacancy by agreeing to sign Sam Martin a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. The Bills must also make a corresponding move to free up room on the roster for Martin, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday.
The signing comes following a weekend after Buffalo cut Matt Araiza, after the rookie was accused of being involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old last fall.
Martin worked out at the Bills facility earlier on Wednesday. The workout was key for Martin after he hurt his ankle in pregame warmups in the Broncos’ 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Aug. 20.
Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season before losing the job in Denver to Corliss Waitman.
Martin’s signing closes a difficult week for the Bills, who waited two days before cutting Araiza after the punter was one of three San Diego State players named in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Araiza was a sixth-round draft pick, and had been awarded the Bills job after the team released Matt Haack on Aug. 22.
Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he earned league all-rookie honors in 2013. The 32-year old ranks ninth among active players in averaging 46.1 yards per punt.
•••
The Buffalo Bills signed 13 players to their practice squad Wednesday, including veteran quarterback Matt Barkley.
Barkley returns after being released when the Bills trimmed the roster to 53 players Tuesday. He enters his 10th NFL season and has played with 10 different teams, including three last year after being let go following a three-year stint with the Bills.
Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is also back after making a push to make the active roster, making 12 receptions for 105 yards during the preseason.
The other signees are all players who played with Buffalo during the preseason, including OL Greg Mancz, OL Alec Anderson, RB Raheem Blackshear, RB Duke Johnson, WR Tavon Austin, WR Tanner Gentry, DE Mike Love, DT Brandin Bryant, DT C.J. Brewer, LB Joe Giles-Harris and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
The Bills have three practice squad spots remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.