ORCHARD PARK — The Bills can downplay the magnitude of Monday’s monumental tilt with the Bengals, but the reality is the Buffalo secondary is about to receive its biggest test of the season.
Cincinnati boasts the deepest receiving corps the Bills have faced all season, and that includes the Chiefs. On top of that, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the few considered in the same class as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Tee Higgins has already eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, while Ja’Marr Chase is 40 yards shy despite missing four games and Tyler Boyd has 711, plus tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Joe Mixon have 400 yards apiece. It is one of two (along with Jacksonville) units with three receivers with at least 700 yards in the NFL.
The Buffalo secondary, meanwhile, was once the strength of the defense, but injuries and inconsistency has caused the overall performance to dip. While the Bills have dropped from No. 1 in passing defense last year to No. 15, they still rank in the top-10 in quarterback rating (5th) yards per attempt (6th), interceptions (6th), passing touchdowns (7th) and yards per catch (8th).
With four 300-yard passers allowed all season, it’s now a matter if the Bills secondary can keep the Bengals in check just long enough.
“At the end of the day, you still have to be who you are and what has helped us to be a good defense,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “So you can’t completely get away from what you do best. and we’ll see how it all works out.”
Buffalo only allowed 163 yards passing per game last season, but the number has bumped up to 213.3 this season. Dane Jackson was solid as the team’s No. 1 cornerback while Tre’Davious White worked his way back into the lineup. But since White’s return, Jackson’s play has dipped and he’s split time the last two weeks with rookie Kaiir Elam, who has also struggled at times this season.
Frazier told reporters Friday he didn’t think White would be at full strength until next season following ACL surgery, while safety Micah Hyde is out for the season and Jordan Poyer has battled an array of injuries this season.
Even if yards have increased, the Bills still do not allow teams to make big plays down the field in the passing game. They have surrendered 41 passes of 20 yards or more on 336 completions, with just 13 over 30 yards — six against the Chiefs and Dolphins — and one longer than 50 yards.
“That’s just how our defense is built — we protect our fatals,” Bills safety Damar Hamlin said. “We don’t want to give up the big pass; that’s not what we do here.”
A chunk of the yards allowed have come from an opponent’s No. 1 receiver. Buffalo has surrendered eight 100-yard receiving games this season, but only one tandem has usurped 100 yards in the same game.
In fact, secondary receivers in those games are averaging 56.3 yards per game. The Bills have shown a willingness to accept 20-yard gains to prevent 50-yard gains and sometimes accept field goals if it means preventing touchdowns.
The same rule applies for top receivers because it makes a passing game one-dimensional. Yards are inconsequential without leading to touchdowns. Rams star Cooper Kupp had 128 yards in the season opener, but averaged 9.8 yards per catch, whereas Miami’s Jaylen Waddle had 114 yards on just three catches due to a busted coverage that led to a season-long 67-yard touchdown.
“We’re going to do everything we can to limit the yards, but definitely limit the explosive plays and limit, for sure, the touchdowns,” Bills cornerback Taron Johnson said. “It’s basically one of our core values as a defense. We’re going to play it however we see fit.”
How the Bills attack the Bengals passing attack remains the biggest question. Pro Football Focus grades Johnson and Elam exponentially better in zone coverage compared to man-to-man. White and Jackson are the opposite. Meanwhile, Chase and Higgins have just three touchdowns combined against zone coverage
The other question is how much help the secondary will get from the pass rush. Burrow was sacked 29 times in the first eight games, so Cincinnati went to a quick passing game and Burrow has been sacked 10 times in its seven-game winning streak.
Burrow’s average depth a throw during the winning streak has decreased by a fraction, but his percentage of dropbacks with pressure have decreased from 27% to 17%, while turnover-worthy plays dropped from 10 to four.
Perhaps the biggest indicator to who wants the matchup will occur before the snap and whether Buffalo can bait Burrow into bad decisions. The Bills are one of the best teams at disguising coverage pre-snap. Burrow has thrown nine of his 12 interceptions and 19 batted balls without the blitz, but he also has 27 touchdowns.
“It’s just switching the calls up and not being in one thing consistently,” Johnson said. “That will give the quarterback enough different looks to hopefully hold the ball a little bit longer. … It’s just really making sure that we’re not making it easy on him.”
BILLS BITS: Stefon Diggs returned to practice in full Friday after missing Thursday with an illness. Jordan Poyer (knee) and Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Boogie Basham (calf), Dawson Knox (hip), Matt Milano (knee) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were all limited.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
