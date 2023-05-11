Make your plans. The Bills schedule has been released.
Buffalo has six primetime games — three at home — on the schedule, including at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in the season opener on Sept. 11. The game is one of two Monday Night Football games, with the other coming against the Broncos on Nov. 13 in Orchard Park.
The Bills have three consecutive primetime games, starting with a Thursday night home tilt against the Buccaneers on Oct. 26, followed by a game against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football and concluding against Denver.
The new feature on the schedule this season is four 4:25 p.m. Sunday games outside of the Pacific time zone. Buffalo hosts the Jets on Nov. 19 and travels to Philadelphia the following week. It also travels to Kansas City — the week after the Bills’ bye week — for a 4:25 p.m. game on Dec. 10 and hosts the Cowboys in the same time slot the following Sunday.
Sunday’s late time slot netted the highest rated game of the week 15 times last season. The only weeks it was beaten were Week 1, Thanksgiving week and the Bills-Patriots game in the regular season finale.
The Bills, who do not have back-to-back road trips all season, also forfeited a home game to play the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in London, coming eight years after the two teams played in London, a 34-31 win by Jacksonville.
2023 Buffalo Bills schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|Monday, Sept. 11
|at New York Jets
|8:15 p.m.
|2
|Sunday, Sept. 17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1 p.m.
|3
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|at Washington Commanders
|1 p.m.
|4
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|5
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
|9:30 a.m.
|6
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|New York Giants
|8:20 p.m.
|7
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|at New England Patriots
|1 p.m.
|8
|Thursday, Oct. 26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 p.m.
|9
|Sunday, Nov. 5
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 p.m.
|10
|Monday, Nov. 13
|Denver Broncos
|8:15 p.m.
|11
|Sunday, Nov. 19
|New York Jets
|4:25 p.m.
|12
|Sunday, Nov. 26
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 p.m.
|13
|Bye week
|14
|Sunday, Dec. 10
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 p.m.
|15
|Sunday, Dec. 17
|Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|16
|Saturday, Dec. 23
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|8 p.m.
|17
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|New England Patriots
|1 p.m.
|18
|TBD
|at Miami Dolphins
|TBD
