ORCHARD PARK — Micah Hyde was once again limited with a back injury during practice Thursday.
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott initially said Hyde would sit out Wednesday’s practice due to the injury, but he wound up participating during the team stretch and individual drills, although a trainer stretched his back during the practice.
During his press conference Thursday, McDermott said it seems like Hyde is making progress, but “we’ll see where it goes as far as Monday is concerned.” When asked if the injury would keep him out of the season opener against the New York Jets Monday, Hyde responded, “No. Next question.”
Hyde wasn’t able to pinpoint how the injury occurred, joking that it comes with old age and that it could have happened wrestling with his son, noting only that he woke up with some tightness.
“I feel great,” Hyde said. “Did a little more today, taking it day-by-day, but it felt great to be out there doing a little more than yesterday and we still got a few days until Monday night.”
Hyde is aiming to play in his first game since injuring his neck against the Tennessee Titans during a Week 2 Monday Night Football game last season. The Bills opened the 21-day window for the Pro Bowl safety to return from injured reserve when the playoffs began and Hyde has said he would have played the following week if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round, but never got the chance.
Since voluntary minicamp, Hyde has participated in every practice and played in all three preseason games without signs of a lingering injury. The 32-year-old has been a two-time All-Pro, while making 363 tackles and 14 interceptions in 81 games with the Bills since 2017.
“I’m super excited to get back out there and give it a go,” Hyde said. “Missing a lot of games last year and working my way through training camp pretty healthy, to wake up and feel a little soreness the other day was not ideal. But I did a little more today and I’m gonna be ready for Monday night.”
Hyde was the lone Bills player listed on the injury report Thursday. The Jets listed offensive linemen Mekhi Becton (knee) and Duane Brown (shoulder) and running back Breece Hall (knee) as limited participants in practice.
Hines to sue driver over jet ski crash
An attorney for Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines announced is suing the person who struck him while sitting on a jet ski.
The collision just before training camp resulted in Hines suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Miami-based class action and injury attorney Brad Sohn released a statement on social media stating that Hines “was struck by a recklessly operating jet-skier traveling at potentially 40 mph and in violation of North Carolina’s minimum watercraft education training requirements.”
Sohn said the driver was cited by authorities, and that Hines, who is licensed to operate a boat, was “likely traveling at about 10 mph,” was not cited and “has engaged with my office to hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially many millions of dollars.”
He went on to state that his office would also be looking into the company that chose to rent the unlicensed driver a jet ski.
Hines was acquired by the Bills via trade last season, making five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in nine games, while also returning two kickoffs for touchdowns against the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale.
