Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with no further update from the Bills, but his family released a statement Tuesday.
The Bills acknowledged early Tuesday morning Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was rejuvenated on the field following a tackle during the first quarter of Monday’s game in Cincinnati. The team also said Hamlin has been intubated.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Bills said Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and that's where he remains, still in critical condition.
Hamlin’s family said, “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.”
Bills and Bengals fans have held vigils outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Hamlin arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday. People have also flocked to a GoFundMe page Hamlin set up in 2020 to raise money for a toy drive.
The initial goal is listed at $2,500 and he had raised $2,900 before collapsing. The page has now surpassed $4 million in donations, with eight current or former NFL players publicly donating $1,000. One of those players is former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who famously received a boost from Bills fans following a touchdown pass that sent Buffalo to the playoffs in 2017.
Hamlin’s family went on to say, “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and health care professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”
The hospital declined to hold a press conference on Monday. The NFL announced that the Bills-Bengals game would not resume and no other changes will be made to the schedule this week.
