Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was listed in critical condition after being transported to a Cincinnati hospital following a collision in the first quarter Monday.
The 24-year-old made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, immediately popped to his feet and subsequently collapsed. ESPN reported Hamlin was given CPR and a defibrillator was used on the field for 16 minutes before being taken by ambulance alongside his mother at approximately 9:25 p.m. to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Bills released a statement, saying Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field before being transported to the hospital, where he was sedated.
Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney wrote on social media earlier in the evening, “His vitals are back to normal and they put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”
The NFL, in conjunction with the NFL Players Association, made a decision to postpone the game. The Bills returned to Orchard Park early Tuesday morning and the NFL chose not to offer an update on when or if the game would resume during a conference call.
“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the NFL said in a statement nearly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse. “He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”
When Hamlin collapsed, Bills players rapidly motioned for the training staff to come onto the field. Several players were visually upset and many were in tears.
Officials initially gave both teams five minutes to warm up after Hamlin was taken off the field. But after the Bills gathered for a prayer and receiver Stefon Diggs attempted to rally players in a huddle, it was ineffective.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor walked across the field, conferred with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and both coaches sent their teams to the locker room. The NFL then put the game in temporary postponement.
Hamlin was a sixth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was thrust into the starting lineup after Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. Hamlin is second on the team with 91 tackles (63 solo), to go along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
