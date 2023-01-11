ORCHARD PARK — After completing a series of tests at Buffalo General Medical Center, Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital nine days after a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati.
The Bills released a statement Wednesday, quoting Kaleida Health critical care physician Jamie Nadler, saying “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”
Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General from Cincinnati on Monday, after what doctors deemed a “remarkable recovery.” The second-year safety spent a week at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing following a first-quarter tackle against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
“We’re obviously grateful that he’s home with his parents and his brother,” Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday. “I’m sure it’s felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home. I’m sure it’s a great feeling.”
The 24-year-old was given CPR and resuscitated on the field and again after arriving at the hospital via ambulance. UCMC doctors said it was too early to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest during a press conference on Jan. 5, but that it was a life-threatening incident.
The Bills said Hamlin went through a thorough evaluation that included cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday. McDermott said it would be up to Hamlin, who was placed on injured reserve last week, when or if he wanted to visit the team.
“We’ll leave it up to him,” McDermott said. “His health is first and foremost in our minds. When he feels ready, we’ll welcome him back.”
Hamlin awoke from sedation on Jan. 5, first communicating in written form, first asking about the Bengals game, “Did we win?” He was then taken off a ventilator and was able to speak with teammates on Friday.
The Pittsburgh-area native also spoke to the team prior to Buffalo's 35-23 win in the regular-season finale and was active on social media throughout the game Sunday.
Since his injury, Hamlin’s GoFundMe page has surpassed $8.7 million, with proceeds going to the Chasing M’s Foundation for a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
Hamlin also stated that funds from T-shirts saying “Did We Win?” will be donated to the UCMC trauma center.
The 2021 sixth-round draft pick made 91 tackles in 15 games this season, which included 13 starts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.