ORCHARD PARK — Ed Oliver was waiting in the backfield to swallow Josh Jacobs.
As Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo handed the ball to Jacobs on the first play Sunday, Oliver engulfed him for a 4-yard loss. It was drastic contrast to six days earlier, when New York Jets running back Breece Hall scampered 26 yards on their first offensive play.
In fact, the Buffalo Bills defense placed a target on Jacobs all day by frequently dropping a safety into the box and holding last year’s NFL rushing leader to minus 2 yards on nine attempts in the 38-10 win at Highmark Stadium. It was the first time since 2007 that an NFL running back was held to negative yardage on at least nine attempts.
Bills coach Sean McDermott issued a challenge to his defense before the game and they answered the call with a fierce effort that limited the Raiders to 240 yards of total offense, including 55 on the ground. Tre Tucker had a 34-yard run on an end-around to set up a touchdown on the opening drive, but that was the only daylight Las Vegas saw all day.
Two big runs by Hall — 26 and 83 yards — marred an otherwise stout performance against the run in the season opener, but the Bills responded as they usually do under McDermott after a difficult outing against the run.
The Bills are 7-9 since 2019 when allowing an individual to rush for 100 yards, but they are 14-3 and surrender 97 yards rushing per game the following week, with just two back-to-back 100-yard rushers during that span.
“We take tremendous pride in stopping the run,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “We talk all the time about you know making an offense one-dimensional; we have to do that. … And so when we when we don't get the result that we want, we have an explosive or chunk run, the guys are going to take it personal and they're going to challenge themselves to to really do what we need to do.”
Josh Jacobs had almost no success on the ground. The reason why is because the defense was stacking the box. In every single one of these snaps you'll see only 1 safety deep. The other safety is crashing hard into his run fit. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/99gH6aEdvH— Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) September 18, 2023
Throughout the week, the Bills faulted fundamentals — missing assignments or outright tackles — for Hall’s two big runs and said that was part of the dramatic shift against the Raiders. They insisted there wasn’t extra motivation facing a player like Jacobs, who ran for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
The Bills run a one-gap defense, so one defender is responsible for each gap. And even though Washington says the defense is quite defined, they spend significant chunks of time on ensuring assignments are correct, communicating those assignments and playing with balance.
“One of the things that we talked about as we were warming up is just make sure you own the real estate that you're responsible for through the call,” Washington said. “And the guys really did a great job with that, not only upfront on the defensive line, but at the linebacker level, the (cornerback) level and the safety level. It was it was an 11-man operation that allowed us to get the kind of production we did against the run game.”
But Buffalo has responded in a similar way to some of the NFL’s other premier backs in recent years. They held Tennessee’s two-time rushing leader Derrick Henry to 25 yards and 13 attempts last season, while holding Cleveland’s Nick Chubb to 19 yards on 14 carries at a time when he was leading the league in rushing touchdowns.
A week after giving up 136 yards to Miami’s Raheem Mostert, the Bills held Chicago quarterback Justin Fields to 11 yards and seven attempts, coming on the heels of averaging 115 yards in his previous five games and breaking off four touchdown runs of 39 yards or longer in that span.
Jacobs, whose ability to cut-back was lauded by Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson after the game, rarely crossed the line of scrimmage. Four of his carries resulted in a loss of yardage and his longest run of the day was 3 yards.
Although the Jets’ 172 yards still skew the totals to 5.3 yards per carry, the Bills have limited 13 of 43 rushing attempts for a loss or no gain this season.
“If we put our minds to it and come off the ball, we have a chance to be a great group stopping the run,” Lawson said. “Week in and week out, we’ve got a chance to stop the run every week. I mean, you’ve got to stop the run every week in the league.”
Even though the Bills recorded four stops behind the line of scrimmage and three for no gain against the Jets, the two runs by Hall were enough to keep the defense honest against backup quarterback Zach Wilson. By stopping Jacobs, the Raiders were forced to rely heavily on Garoppolo.
While Garoppolo is an efficient passer — whose 16 for 24 game neared his 67.7% career completion percentage — he isn’t known as a downfield passer. His longest throw of the game was a 23-yard completion to Hunter Renfrow, but it came late in the game.
Otherwise, Garoppolo had two throws of 20 yards, finishing with 185. Even though the Bills didn’t get a sack against his quick release, they were able to rush without fear of the run and knocked down passes, including one that resulted on an interception by Terrel Bernard. They also sat on short passes, with Matt Milano reaching overtop Jacobs to snatch a pick.
Jimmy G throws his second interception of the game. Milano ripped the ball away from Josh Jacobs on that play. #RaiderNation | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Mcz47bKoI3— Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) September 17, 2023
“They have both options (run and pass) and it's very hard to stop them throughout the whole course of the game,” said Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who got the initial pressure on Garoppolo’s first interception. “To be able to take away the run early man really helps us against the pass and really focus on that later in the game.”
