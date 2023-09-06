ORCHARD PARK — Sean McDermott made it official to the world, but O’Cyrus Torrence already knew he was the team’s starting right guard heading into Week 1 before Wednesday’s announcement.
In a team meeting last week, the Buffalo Bills discussed their roles for the upcoming season and that’s when Torrence was told he was going to be the starter against the New York Jets when the season opens Monday.
But the rookie also felt like he won the job after playing a strong game against the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale, it was just a matter of getting confirmation. Torrence has been getting most of the snaps with the No. 1 offense throughout training camp, but there was some uncertainty because incumbent Ryan Bates was also getting some reps and was also playing center with the No. 2 offense, since the Bills didn’t have a true center behind Mitch Morse.
Torrence started all three preseason games — taking a total of 77 offensive snaps — and took every snap with the first-string offense during those games, and while many were itching for the preseason to end, the team’s second-round pick found the game action beneficial.
“For me it was very valuable to get the feel of everything, to get the feel of playing in an NFL stadium, and not even against another team, just getting the feel of playing with the guys here,” Torrence told the Gazette after practice Wednesday. “... I feel like all that kind of helped me and just get me into football shape at the end of the day. Get me ready for when I got to play the whole game.”
McDermott called Torrence’s approach through minicamp and training camp “workmanlike,” while Torrence said he came into camp with self-imposed criticism and spent his time trying to make corrections. Listed at 6-foot-5, 347 pounds — and once weighed more than 420 pounds — wanted to maintain his stamina throughout the game.
It wasn’t about making it through a game without collapsing or needing a break, but ensuring that his technique lasted the duration of a game, particularly late, when the team needed him the most. Torrence feels he’s made progress since arriving in Buffalo, but is still occasionally tested on days like Wednesday’s 90-degree temperatures, when he felt his technique started to slip the last few periods of practice.
“There's my attention to detail with the little things when I get tired,” Torrence said. “That just being in my stance, my set, just hand usage --- small technical things that I don't try to mess up, just I kind of get a little lackadaisical way when I get tired and just mental things. Stuff like that I feel I will hinder me, mess me up long down the line, so I feel I just need to snap it in the bud right now.”
Torrence’s first start will be the first big test of his career, as the Jets boast one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. They are led by one of the league’s best interior linemen, Quinnen Williams, who had a career-high 12 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss last season.
When the Bills play at home, the center can typically hear quarterback Josh Allen’s cadence, but on the road it’s more difficult. So the right guard is usually responsible for relaying signals from the center to quarterback and vice versa.
“I'm excited, but also nervous because it's definitely my first game,” Torrence said. “So we got the silent count, I gotta be the one looking at the quarterback, giving the signal and then doing the hand signal. So I got a good amount on my plate, but there's also excitement.”
Torrence is ready for a Monday Night Football game in New York, especially since he has family attending the game, but after playing in the SEC for Florida, he is accustomed to big, loud stadiums. That’s something Allen has noticed also.
“He doesn't seem like a rookie. He doesn't talk too much,” Allen said. “But he communicates very well with the offensive line when he gets his hands on defenders, he does such a good job. So I don't think anything's too big for him obviously he played at a big school and he's been in big environments and atmospheres before, so it’s just going on out there and making sure that we're communicating well.”
Benford, Bernard also named starters
While Torrence was thrown in with the first-team immediately, cornerback Christian Benford had to climb the depth chart and outlast Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam to earn a starting job.
Since the second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Benford has gradually improved and earned the start against the Bears. On Wednesday, McDermott also announced that the 2021 sixth-round pick had won the job.
It’s the second year in a row Benford has been named the starter for Week 1, but it also wouldn’t be surprising for Jackson to get some playing time opposite Tre’Davious White during the opener.
“Over the course of spring and training camp, he was on his assignments,” McDermott said. “I think he contested balls and made some interceptions, made some plays on balls as well.”
Additionally, McDermott ended the mystery at middle linebacker, as Terrel Bernard will be the starter against the Jets. Bernard appeared ready to take the job before injuring his hamstring during the final practice at St. John Fisher University.
Also initially in a three-way battle to start camp, Bernard missed all three preseason games, giving Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein a chance to seize the position. But both players struggled in pass coverage and Klein was released during final cutdowns, giving way for Bernard to be the starter.
“I mean obviously just having an opportunity to go out there and play,” Bernard said. “Obviously, there comes some excitement but at the end of the day, locking in and just trying to focus on my job day to day and then getting ready for Monday night.”
NOTES: McDermott announced before practice that safety Micah Hyde would sit out Wednesday due to a back problem. But Hyde participated in the team stretch and individual drills.
