ORCHARD PARK — Justin Shorter is the interview subject, but he starts by asking the first question. He wants to consume information, anything to gain an edge.
By the end of the interview, he starts periodically glancing over to the JUGS machine across the fieldhouse turf. Practice is over, but Shorter wants to make sure he doesn’t miss a chance to catch a few extra passes, 250 daily, to be exact.
Little is expected of a fifth-round draft pick, but Shorter’s expectations were once higher than any receiver his age in the country. Coming from South Brunswick High School, ESPN ranked Shorter as the No. 1 receiver and the No. 8 overall prospect, in a class that included current NFL standouts Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle.
At 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, schools drooled over Shorter and he signed with Penn State. It didn’t work out there, and after two injury-filled, unproductive seasons, he transferred to Florida, where he had three good, but not great years.
Now up to 229 pounds and completely healthy, Shorter and the Bills think his yearning for knowledge and maniacal work ethic can help him regain the magic that made him a sure-fire prospect and to be the latest late-round receiver to make draft grades seem foolish.
“I feel like it doesn’t matter where you come from, as long as you’re in that door,” Shorter said. “And then from there, everything starts over. Who’s gonna put in more work and more time, who’s gonna be more locked in to that end goal?”
Shorter might have been a big-time prospect by the end of his high school career, but he wasn’t a prodigy. He was a baseball player and just happened to be passing by a football practice in eighth grade when he decided to try the sport, and even then, a broken ankle ended his first season prematurely.
He still transitioned from being a baseball-first athlete to football and slowly learned the game, finally breaking through as a junior. By the end of his career, Shorter rarely left the field during games. South Brunswick has an enrollment of almost 3,000 students, but coach Joe Goerge didn’t use a big roster and Shorter played receiver, cornerback and special teams.
Shorter went to Oregon for a Nike camp before his senior season and that’s when colleges really began to take interest.
During one game with South Brunswick, Shorter caught four passes for first downs and a touchdown on an eight-play, 92-yard drive in the final two minutes. But a game Goerge recalled best was one Shorter starred on defense as a sophomore.
“They had a really good receiver and Justin was just kind of blossoming into his own as a receiver,” Goerge said. “We ended up beating them 42-0 and they had a division one quarterback, but they couldn’t complete a pass. It was a dominating thing and that’s where I think he’s really got the chance where he’s disciplined enough.”
Penn State won a recruiting battle that featured at least 15 big-time FBS schools, but the lead recruiter and receivers coach, Josh Gattis, took a job as Alabama’s offensive coordinator a month after signing Shorter. To compound matters, Shorter suffered a torn patella tendon limited him to four games and three receptions.
Shorter was a standout during pre-bowl practices that season, but it didn’t translate the following year and he caught 12 passes for 137 yards in 2019. At the end of the year, he transferred to Florida searching for a new start, but head coach Dan Mullen was fired after the 2021 season and Shorter had to start over with a new staff for his final year.
He had back-to-back 500-yard seasons for the Gators, establishing himself as a deep threat averaged 19.9 yards per catch as a senior. But Shorter had just eight total touchdowns in college, some of it being attributed to never playing in a traditional passing offense.
Twice he had played with quarterbacks who completed less than 60% of their passes and twice he played with a quarterback who averaged fewer than 8 yards per attempt. Fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes for 7.8 yards per attempt for Florida last season.
“Opportunity definitely has a big thing to do with it If I went to a school that was passing the ball 24/7, it would be a different world,” Shorter said. “But everything happens for a reason. I’m thankful, I’m just grateful that the Bills picked me here that will help me develop and become whoever I want to be.”
•••
Even on a field of giants, Shorter stands out. He’s got a body few NFL receivers possess, but he dropped in the draft due to some downfield drops and the length of time it takes to get his body up to his full 4.52-second 40-yard dash speed.
Whether Shorter can become a consistent NFL receiver remains to be seen, but Goerge has no doubt in his mind that he can last in the league through work ethic and a willingness to play special teams.
Shorter moved to Buffalo shortly after the draft to start learning about the organization, city and offense, but he’s also spent time working out with fellow South Brunswick alum and 10-year NFL receiver Mohamed Sanu.
When he can’t workout with players like Sanu, Shorter still catches his 250 passes, even if it’s his mother throwing the ball. It’s so routine for Shorter that he started timing himself and the process takes roughly 18 minutes.
“He brings too much of that positive stuff,” Goerge said. “And listen, we talked about all the time, he’s got great character. That’s that that’s what even in the NFL, I know, talent is no doubt a big, huge thing. But those teams that seem to be able to do it consistently and at a high level are the ones that have that kind of character, that kind of culture.”
Shorter’s character was one of the reasons the Bills brought him in for a top-30 visit leading into the draft and general manager Brandon Beane also acknowledged his willingness to play special teams if he can’t crack the field as a receiver right away.
“They’ve got to know the offense or they got to know the defense and ultimately at some point they’re going to be in the game and Josh Allen is going to have to throw to him,” Beane said. “So a lot’s on him. … You like the build and so we just got to work with him. But we like his DNA and think there’s some good upside.”
Shorter battled some nagging injuries during OTAs, but was in uniform each day, even if he was working on a stationary bike or with some of the other players who weren’t quite ready to participate in team drills.
In that brief time, Shorter also made an impact on future Hall of Fame defensive end Von Miller, who raved about the rookie unsolicited.
“I like him a lot,” Miller said. “Big, tall receiver, (is) something that we don’t have in that receiver room. You know Gabe Davis and we got Stefon Diggs. But Shorter’s 6-5, he’s strong, he’s fast, he can catch. I really like Shorter’s game.”
Shorter knows that odds are not in his favor to become a premier NFL receiver after being taken in the fifth round, but there enough examples of late-round picks to know that it’s not impossible. Tyreek Hill was a fifth-round pick, while Antonio Brown was a sixth-rounder and Adam Thielen was undrafted.
But Shorter doesn’t have to look outside his own receiver room for examples. Stefon Diggs was taken in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 146th overall pick, four spots ahead of where Shorter was taken.
Khalil Shakir was the 148th pick last season and Gabe Davis a was a fourth-round selection, while Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield weren’t drafted at all coming out of college.
“Just just being able to watch those guys out there just practice, it’s like a whole different level,” Shorter said. “They’re very sound in everything they do and very intentional. So just really sitting back and watching them, asking them questions and learning anything that I possibly can that helps me out.”
