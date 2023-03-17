Isaiah McKenzie’s tenure in Buffalo came to end Friday.
One day after the Bills announced the signing of wide receiver Deonte Harty, McKenzie was released after parts of five seasons with the team. The move frees up $2.2 million in salary cap space.
During his press conference Thursday, general manager Brandon Beane indicated a decision on McKenzie’s future with the team would be made in the coming days. Signing the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harty gave the Bills two receivers with comparable statures, including McKenzie, who is 5-8, 173 pounds. Meanwhile, McKenzie also had a $250,000 roster bonus that was due Friday.
“I love Isaiah. He’s been great for us,” Beane said. “We’re talking internally about making sure we don’t have too much duplicate.”
McKenzie, a fifth-round pick of Denver in 2017, was waived and claimed midway through his second NFL season. He became a fan favorite in Buffalo, but never found a consistent role in the offense.
For most of his first four seasons, McKenzie was used as a gadget player by then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. After catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in 2021, it was assumed McKenzie was primed for an expanded role.
He stated publicly that he turned down bigger offers in free agency for the second consecutive season and was slated to replace Cole Beasley in the slot after his release.
McKenzie started eight games and had career-highs in targets (65), receptions (42) and yards (423). But he was plagued by drops at inopportune times and was unable to match the production of Beasley.
The 27-year-old McKenzie finished his career in Buffalo with 137 receptions for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following his release, McKenzie said on social media, “I could write a book about how much I love this place, but I’ll just say thank you.”
•••
The Bills also announced they re-signed cornerback Dane Jackson to a one-year contract on Friday.
Buffalo had previously placed a second-round tender on the free agent. Terms of his new contract have not been released.
Jackson moved into the starting lineup when Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving 2021 and started six games and two playoff games. He transitioned to a full-time starter early in the season and had an uneven third campaign. Jackson started 14 games with 57 tackles and two interceptions last year.
