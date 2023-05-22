The Bills have reached the maximum number of roster spots allotted for the offseason after announcing two signings Monday.
Buffalo re-signed veteran safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year deal, along with tight end Joel Wilson, an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan.
Marlowe returned to the Bills last season via trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 1, 2022. He previously played with Buffalo from 2017-2020 and spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. Marlowe also played for the Carolina Panthers while Bills coach Sean McDermott was the defensive coordinator.
The 30-year-old Marlowe appeared in four regular season games, with three tackles in one start. He also started both playoff games after Damar Hamlin collapsed against the Bengals in Week 17.
Marlowe made seven tackles in the postseason and recorded an interception against the Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round. He’s made 38 tackles in 30 career games with the Bills.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wilson was a third-team All-MAC choice for Central Michigan last season after making 44 receptions for 445 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 31 grabs for 367 yards and six scores in 2021.
Wilson made 82 catches for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns over five years for the Chippewas. He initially signed with the Saints following the draft.
NFL teams are allowed 90 players on the roster during the offseason. The Bills still could make changes leading up to training camp or OTAs, which began Monday.
