Jordan Poyer is coming back to Buffalo.
The Pro Bowl safety re-signed with the Bills on a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to multiple sources and first reported by NFL Network. The Bills also confirmed the signing on social media.
Poyer had been seeking a contract extension from the Bills, making it known publicly before the start of the season and hired well-known agent Drew Rosenhaus. But the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement before the start of free agency.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old completed his sixth season with the franchise, earning his first Pro Bowl selection last season, a year after earning his first All-Pro nod. He made 63 tackles and four interceptions in 12 games. Including the playoffs, the Bills were 13-1 with Poyer in the lineup, all while battling a slew of injuries.
Poyer hyperextended his elbow during the preseason and then fractured his ribs and bruised a lung in Week 4. He reinjured his elbow later in the season, forcing him out of two more games and then suffered a knee injury that kept him from practicing late in the season.
Starting his career in Cleveland, Poyer signed with the Bills in 2017, Sean McDermott’s first season as head coach, and has been one of the cornerstones of the team’s resurgence, while forming one of the top safety tandems in the NFL with Micah Hyde. He has 582 tackles, 22 interceptions and 10 sacks since coming to Buffalo, the only player in the NFL with 500 tackles, 20 interceptions and 10 sacks during that span.
Bringing Poyer back was thought to be a longshot, given his success and Buffalo’s salary cap woes. But NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Poyer “felt his age limited his interest” from other teams.
With Poyer’s injuries, Hyde suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 and Tre’Davious White coming off a torn ACL, the Bills’ pass defense dropped from first to 15th in yards allowed this season.
The Bills also came to terms with wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty, who agreed to a two-year deal. Harty is reportedly slated to sign a $13.5 million deal, with $5 million fully guaranteed.
The 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harty — he changed his last name from Harris to Harty to honor his stepfather in 2021 — spent the first four years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, making 64 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns in 40 games.
Harty’s best season came in 2021, catching 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. The Saints placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent last season and was expected to be a focal point of the offense, but was placed on injured reserve after four games with a toe injury.
College football’s all-time leader in touchdown returns (14), Harty was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, when he led the league in punt return yards. He has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 25.4 yards per kick return during his career.
