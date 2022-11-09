Sean McDermott didn’t offer the definitive answer Bills fans were hoping for, but did give reason to be optimistic.
During a press conference Wednesday, McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen is day to day. The injury was not specified, although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Allen was dealing with a sprained UCL.
Allen began clutching his right arm after a strip-sack by Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff on the final drive of Sunday’s 20-17 loss. On the final play, Allen threw a pass that traveled 69.3 yards, the longest throw in the NFL over the last six seasons, according to Next Gen Stats.
McDermott was also tight-lipped on Allen’s status for this week’s game against the Vikings. He confirmed Allen would not practice Wednesday and when it came to playing Sunday, McDermott said, “We’ll see.”
The Bills coach declined to elaborate on the injury, including whether or not Allen sought a second opinion. Allen missed four games as a rookie in 2018 with a UCL sprain.
“We will see how he does,” McDermott said. “We use common sense and obviously we factor a lot of things into it, the medical report being one of them and our doctors’ wisdom and knowledge.”
McDermott attempted to skirt questions about severity of the injury, whether he’s attempted to throw since Sunday and the risk if Allen played, but when pressed said, “Injuries with all these other guys that are day to day could always be worse. Take it with a grain of salt in terms of things could always be worse. Again, we’ll just see where it goes.”
If Allen cannot play, Case Keenum will be the starter. Keenum, a 10th-year pro, has 64 career starts, with 14,884 yards, 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. He has started just two games since 2019.
The best season of Keenum’s career came for Buffalo’s next opponent. Keenum led Minnesota to an 11-3 record in 14 games, setting career-highs in touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (67.6), taking the team to the NFC Championship game in 2017.
“This is not Case’s first day with us, nor is this new to Case, in terms of his role or potential role,” McDermott said. “He’s been through this before. We have full confidence in Case and Matt Barkley and we shape a game plan accordingly based on what we know right now.”
Aside from Allen, the Bills have a lengthy injury list. Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer also did not practice Wednesday and were listed as day to day. Greg Rousseau is week to week after leaving the Jets game with an ankle injury.
Linebacker Matt Milano returned to practice after missing one game with an oblique injury. Meanwhile, McDermott used the same tone on Allen as he did with Tre’Davious White, saying, “We’ll see,” when it came to playing this week and was listed day to day.
White, who is still recovering from a torn ACL during a Week 12 game against the Saints. White was activated to the active roster last week and was not on the injury report against the Jets.
“No setback, no new information,” McDermott said. “I said that last week about Tre, that he was day to day in terms of his week preparation and his status for the game.”
