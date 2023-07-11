EDITOR’S NOTE: In the two weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed.
At this time a year ago, no player in the NFL was hotter than Josh Allen. He was the presumptive MVP favorite for the team favored to win the Super Bowl.
Both Allen and the Bills looked the part early in the season, but both were beaten and battered by season’s end. An elbow injury and a disappointing supporting cast hampered Allen and he didn’t have the same zip.
Questions surrounding Allen entering training camp aren’t whether he’s one of the league’s best quarterbacks. BetMGM listed Allen in a three-way tie with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow for best odds (+700) to win the MVP this season.
The question is now if Allen has enough to carry the Bills to a Super Bowl. No player — even Mahomes — can single-handedly carry a team to a championship, but Allen appeared mortal late in the season.
Certainly his elbow impacted his performance, but Allen made some critical mistakes that he hasn’t since his first two seasons. No player has thrown more interceptions the last three years and the guy who had one pick in his first six playoff games had three in two postseason games last year.
Allen was also off target often in the final stretch, completing fewer than 60% of his passes in five of the last eight games, including both playoff games. Of course his weapons were as limited as the have been since his rookie season, but Allen also struggled with a habit of locking onto receivers and forcing passes into unopened areas.
Early in his career, most of Allen’s public sightings revolved around practicing with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer or holding offseason workouts with teammates. This year, Allen’s been visible at golf tournaments and has been photographed with actress Hailee Steinfeld multiple times.
And then there is the Stefon Diggs saga, to which there have been few answers as to what led to his absence from team workouts and if it’s been resolved. Regardless, those around Allen — and himself — have said he’s never been more dedicated to football.
Allen is going to need to be focused because second-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is sure to put more of his imprint on the offense and longtime receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown, Isaiah McKenzie and Devin Singletary have been replaced with newcomers Deonte Harty, Dalton Kincaid, Trent Sherfield and Damien Harris.
“I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” Allen said during OTAs. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there’s always new ways that I can find to get better, and not being complacent with what I’m doing on the field, understanding that there’s a lot of plays that we left out there. Statistically you look at it, we were top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn’t good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn’t fun.”
Allen has been more retrospective during the offseason and spoke often about aging and understanding that his body isn’t immune to the dangers of big hits. Perhaps it was his own injury or maybe Damar Hamlin’s — which affected Allen greatly — but he realized immortality doesn’t exist.
Although Allen is at his best playing fast and finding running lanes, the Bills rely too heavily on him to unnecessarily risk injury. The new acquisitions should create a more versatile offense, but Allen is always going to be the catalyst.
“I think anytime you’re in the same system for multiple years, you’re gonna get more comfortable,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. And then you can kind of graduate to an upper level of understanding. It’s basically been the same system for him for what, five or six years now. So I think it’s like a college course, you start at 101 and you just keep going and now he’s at a graduate level and he’s playing incredible football.”
With 19 career starts, Kyle Allen doesn’t have the experience or success that previous backups Case Keenum and Mitchell Trubisky had before arriving in Buffalo. The Bills wouldn’t be any worse off than any other team if their star quarterback was injured, but because Allen contributes so much in the running game, he naturally takes more hits than Burrow and Mahomes.
“There’s always a detail that maybe you can add that maybe you didn’t learn, you didn’t know before or you didn’t realize before or whatever it is,” Dorsey said. “I think that that growth mindset is important for Josh and for every player out there, because as a coach, you want guys no matter what year in the league they are, you want guys that want to learn, want to improve and want to get better and I think that’s the great thing about Josh is he takes that mentality year in year out.”
As the core of the Bills roster ages, the narrative about the team’s Super Bowl window closing continues to grow. But as long as Allen is healthy, the Bills should always be championship contenders.
Allen and Mahomes both have a chance to become the first quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 35 touchdown passes in four consecutive seasons, but Allen is also at risk of falling behind Burrow and Mahomes in the league’s pecking order. The Bills have been ousted from the playoffs three years in a row by the two quarterbacks most considered in Allen’s orbit and he is 2-4 in his career in games against the two.
In order for the Bills to get past Kanas City and Cincinnati, Allen likely has to cut his interception total from 14-15 the last two years to the 10-12 range he played during his first three seasons.
“We need to get over that hump and I understand that — we understand that,” Allen said. “You’ve got to look from within sometimes and again, just finding new ways I can get better. … There’s a lot of times last year, just looking back at film, that I was careless with the football, careless with my body and at the end of the day, availability is the best ability.”
