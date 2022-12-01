The Bills have placed pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve.
Miller had already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Patriots after suffering a right knee injury in the first half against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Tests showed no indication of a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, first reported by ESPN on Nov. 25 and Buffalo said they would re-evaluated Miller in 7-10 days.
The 33-year-old seven-time All-Pro said on the “Von Cast” on Tuesday that he was hoping to return for the Jets game on Dec. 11, saying, “I didn’t tear my ACL. That was the huge part of it, but I do have some lateral meniscus damage that will need to be addressed.”
But in a pool report Thursday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "We just think, in talking to the medical people, that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch."
Miller, who tore his right ACL in 2013, will miss games against the Patriots, Jets, Dolphins and Bears. He is eligible to return Week 17, against Cincinnati in a Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game.
Currently in the first of a six-year, $120 million contract with Buffalo, Miller has eight sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.