ORCHARD PARK — Half-dressed, Dawson Knox spotted Josh Allen entering the room. Knox swiftly moved across the crowded locker room and gave his quarterback a hug.
Earlier in the game, Knox let two passes slip through his grasp during the two-minute drill at the end of the first half. But when Allen needed to go back to his good friend on third down with the game on the line, there was no question he would be there to snatch the game-tying touchdown in the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Dolphins on Saturday.
Trust between the two is evident, but as Knox has searched for a place in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s offense, he has at times been invisible.
Knox had more than four catches in a game once, and played 63 snaps with one target and no grabs in a win over the Patriots on Dec. 1. It was only the third game in his career that he failed to record a catch.
But in the last two games, no Bills player has more targets (15), catches (10) and yards (139), while his two touchdowns match his total from the first 11 games, finding the role he was presumed to have entering the season.
With those two games, Knox’s 43 receptions and 466 yards are on pace to eclipse last season’s totals.
“It’s obviously more fun when you get more of those targets and you’re more directly involved,” Knox said, “but at the same time, I think the best tight ends are happy blocking as well as catching. It just comes down to whatever’s called for you on that play.”
Tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns for a tight end last year earned Knox a hefty four-year, $53.6 million extension the day before the season opener. He was supposed to make the leap as one of the league’s elite tight ends.
At the time, however, Knox was still reeling from the death of his 22-year-old brother, Luke, who was a tight end for Florida International University. Then a hip injury slowed his production and even caused him to miss a game.
The game-winning touchdown catch against the Chiefs in Week 6 was thought to signal his re-emergence, but he followed with five catches for 35 yards in the ensuing two games. Another glimmer came with a combined 11 catches for 127 yards against the Vikings and Browns, but two games with a total of two catches for 17 yards on three targets followed.
Bills coach Sean McDermott doesn’t believe sorrow and injuries hampered the first half of his season. He believes that the fact that Knox didn’t allow those things to impact his play led him to the six-catch, 98-yard performance against Miami.
“I don’t think it affected Dawson’s performance, only because of the way he handled it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Could it have? Yes. But I think more of it was just what he was being asked to do. Blocking more so than being the primary route-runner or secondary route-runner. The game ebbs and flows. You go into every week, ask what I’m being asked to do and embrace that role.”
Yet, one of Allen’s favorite targets didn’t seem to have a consistent role in the offense outside of being a stellar run blocker. But the last two games have shown Knox’s value, particularly in the red zone.
He made a 24-yard catch that ended with a flip into the end zone against the Jets and Allen went his way on third and 5, trailing by eight against the Dolphins.
Gabe Davis ran a corner route to take the attention away. Noticing man-to-man coverage on a smaller defender, Knox released inside and made a move outside to create separation for the touchdown.
The Bills were No. 1 in the NFL in converting red zone attempts into touchdowns (66.3%) last season, but have fallen to 12th at 59.6%. Six of Knox’s nine touchdowns last season came in the red zone last year and three of his four have come inside the 20-yard line this season.
“I thought Dawson played really big (Saturday),” Allen said. “Used his size very well, can catch and run. He played a heck of a game and I love throwing it to him. I felt like I missed him a couple times, got the ball behind him. So some things to clean up, but again, he stepped up when we needed him most.”
