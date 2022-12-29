ORCHARD PARK — Mitch Morse knew the moment he was concussed.
The Bills center knew what happened next and all the steps it takes to return to action, but it didn’t make it any less unsettling. Morse missed time in 2015 and 2018 due to concussions while with the Chiefs and he suffered another one during training camp in 2019. His history dates back to college at Missouri.
After missing last week’s game against the Bears, Morse returned to practice in full Thursday for the first time since leaving the Dolphins game and is aiming to play against the Bengals on Monday.
Morse was frustrated that it happened again and that it continues to be part of his history. But he called the concussion unavoidable and was itching to get back onto the field again.
“There's only one way to play football, and if it's in the back of your mind, then you're putting yourself at a disadvantage,” Morse said. “When I signed my extension, my wife and I, we had some frank conversations. We understood that this was something that could pop up again, it did, and we kind of dealt with it.”
Since his last concussion, Morse has taken steps to mitigate the odds of another one, including wearing a Guardian Cap during practice. The padded covering that goes over the helmet was required for linemen by the NFL during training camp, but Morse continued to use his throughout the season on days the Bills wore pads and wore it again Thursday.
There was also some relief that Morse returned from this concussion so quickly. Morse didn’t know he would be cleared to practice Thursday, but also acknowledged he was trending in the right direction.
“You know, at first it was a little emotional, but you kind of get out of that,” Morse said. “And then you get into the protocol and you get into the everyday deal. You start feeling better, you understand that it's just one of those things. It's part of my story and my football story. Feeling healthy. They're not going to put me out there unless I am.”
And while Buffalo had its best rushing game of the season against Chicago — running for 254 yards on 8.2 yards per carry — without Morse, there is no questioning his importance to the offensive line.
Morse was selected to his first Pro Bowl earlier this month and has been the most consistent member of the Bills’ offensive line this season. Greg Van Roten saw some action in relief of Morse, while Ryan Bates — who has also battled injuries this season — shifted over from guard last week.
“I’ve got a lot of trust, a lot of faith in him. So comfortable with him,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “I know it sounds weird but even just taking snaps with him. We’ve been taking snaps the last (four) years so it’s extremely comfortable. Obviously the player that he is and the mind that he is as well, it helps out our offense a lot. We’re happy to have him back out there.”
The Bills returned to practice Thursday in preparation for the biggest game of the season, perhaps the biggest game in the history of Monday Night Football.
NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano noted that the Bills and Bengals have combined for 23 wins, tied for the most since Monday Night Football began in 1970, joining a 49ers-Broncos matchup in 1997.
But don’t tell Buffalo that.
The Bills largely downplayed the matchup, even with the top seed in the AFC potentially at stake. Kansas City vaults into the top spot with a Bengals win, but if the Chiefs falter in either of the last two games, the Bengals hold tiebreakers with wins over the Bills and Chiefs.
Meanwhile, a Bills win would guarantee the top seed and a first-round bye if they also beat the Patriots in the regular-season finale, because they would have wins over Kansas City and Cincinnati.
“You want to know why it’s a big game? Because it’s the next one,” Bills safety Damar Hamlin said. “That’s how we approach all of our games. I like to approach each week the same way with the same mindset coming in, ready to work.”
Fellow defensive backs Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson echoed Hamlin’s sentiments, while Allen and McDermott acknowledged the stakes in play. The Bills are winners of six consecutive games, while the Bengals have won seven-straight.
McDermott said the game is,“what you work so hard for throughout the body of the season,” particularly against a Cincinnati team that is the reigning AFC champions.
“That’s in the back of our mind,” Allen said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, trying to control what we can control. That’s going out and having a good week of practice and trying to execute against a really hot Bengals team that’s playing really good football.”
The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced it will donate $100,000 to aid Buffalo and Western New York in the aftermath of last weekend’s blizzard.
In addition, the NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will provide matching donations. The Bills announced the $300,000 will be given immediately to region-wide relief efforts and to victims of the storm.
The blizzard shutdown Buffalo Niagara International Airport, preventing the Bills from returning from Chicago after the game Saturday. They ultimately flew into Rochester on Sunday and chartered buses back to Orchard Park.
The Bills reportedly asked Erie County Sheriff’s for assistance — like they received when they left for Detroit amidst a travel ban in November — and were denied. When asked if the team was allowed to travel during the ban this time, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “They were not allowed to travel,” and that the Bills are not essential workers.
McDermott declined to answer questions regarding the logistics of the team’s travel, but offensive tackle Dion Dawkins discussed not being able to help those impacted during the storm.
“We couldn't really get to people, and I know at that time, people just really needed help physically,” Dawkins said. “… There's a lot of families that are probably backed up on bills and backed up on a couple days of work and backed up on things and things like that. So, when situations like this happen, it really just comes down to dollars and emotional support. But dollars go a long way for individual families.”
BILLS BITS: Stefon Diggs did not practice Thursday due to an illness. Jordan Poyer (knee) and Taiwan Jones (hamstring) also did not practice. Dawson Knox (hip), Matt Milano (knee), Boogie Basham (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were all limited.
