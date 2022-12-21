ORCHARD PARK — Jordan Poyer sat out of practice for the second consecutive day with a knee injury.
The Bills All-Pro safety told reporters Wednesday that he injured the knee during Saturday’s 32-29 win over the Dolphins. Poyer has missed four games this season with an elbow injury, an ailment he has been dealing with since training camp in August.
Despite missing back-to-back practices, Poyer was adamant that he will play and the injury won’t affect his playing against the Bears on Saturday.
“Got a good group of trainers here that I trust,” Poyer said. “Second opinion doctors, same thing. Nothing serious, so I'm excited about that. So just getting some rest right now.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was “concerning” when a player misses practice two days in a row, but did not offer any other comments.
Buffalo is 10-0 with Poyer in the lineup this season, making 53 tackles and a team-best four interceptions. Poyer is also a critical part of the Bills’ run defense and Chicago brings quarterback Justin Fields, who became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
“I mean, what an electric player,” Poyer said. “Extremely athletic. He's big. He's fast. He's strong. I always say when you play quarterbacks like these — like Josh, like Pat, you know, Lamar — they're extremely dangerous just because they can hurt you with their legs, they can hurt you with their arm.”
Center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol, while defensive end Boogie Basham did not participate in practice again Wednesday due to a calf injury. Matt Milano (knee) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were listed as limited.
One day after appearing on the injury report for the first time since Nov. 22, Josh Allen was a full participant in practice after being limited Tuesday, for what McDermott termed “overall body soreness.”
Guard Ryan Bates was also a full participant after missing last week with an injury, while Ed Oliver, a new addition to the injury report, was listed as limited with a calf injury.
•••
The Bills are once again on winter weather watch, and announced Wednesday they would leave for Chicago one day early.
Buffalo initially listed its intent to travel on Friday, but the plan was switched to Thursday because of pending inclement weather. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Chicago, beginning at noon Thursday and lasting until Saturday morning.
The city is expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The current high predicted for Saturday is 9 degrees, with a real feel of -15 and gusts surpassing 30 miles per hour.
“(Chicago will) probably have the advantage obviously because you know their home field in terms of what they're used to and how the wind swirls there or blows in one direction versus the other,” McDermott said. “So we've got to be aware of that and prepare accordingly.”
•••
Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer were all named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
It is Allen’s second selection, the third consecutive time for Diggs, while Morse and Poyer are first-time Pro Bowl picks for the game, which is slated to be held Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. This is the first year without an actual game, instead replaced by a skills contest and a flag football game.
Tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dawson Knox, and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano were named first alternates. Guard Roger Saffold and kicker Tyler Bass are second alternates.
Allen was also named AFC offensive player of the week for the third time this season.
The Bills quarterback went 25 of 40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 77 yards against Miami last week. Allen had third game in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 75 rushing yards, joining Michael Vick (2010) and Cam Newton (2015).
Allen is the first player to win the award three times this season, having won it for Weeks 5-6. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence have all been honored twice.
He enters Week 16 ranked fifth in the NFL with 3,857 yards passing and third with 30 touchdown passes. His 705 yards rushing ranks fourth among quarterbacks.
“It's cool, but at the end of day that doesn't really matter to me,” Allen said. “I'm just trying to, like I said, be the best quarterback that I can be for the Buffalo Bills. With team success usually comes individual awards and we know that as players.”
