ORCHARD PARK — As the ball zipped toward an out-cutting KeeSean Johnson, Damar Hamlin made his break, meeting the receiver and the ball at nearly the same time.
Hitting isn’t permitted in organized team activities, but their bodies bumped and spilled to the turf. It was Hamlin’s first contact since an ill-fated tackle attempt on Tee Higgins left everyone wondering whether Hamlin would live, let alone play football again.
Hamlin went 156 days between football-related contact, but Tuesday he made a major leap in his comeback to the NFL.
In the first two OTA practices open to the media, Hamlin participated in individual drills, but did not wear a helmet. Tuesday, though, was the first time Hamlin was seen wearing a helmet since suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said after practice that Hamlin began participating in full late last week and he once again took part in every aspect of practice Tuesday.
Hamlin took part in stretching, which was customary the first two weeks, but then he was an active participant in special teams and then again during 11-on-11 portions of practice.
Damar Hamlin practiced in full today. First time he's done so in front of the media during OTAs. #Bills pic.twitter.com/y3i5klVvMf— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) June 6, 2023
The next step for Hamlin is wearing pads during practice and eventually a game, but Beane still did not offer a timetable on his return. Beane did, however, say that he did not anticipate placing Hamlin on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists during training camp, which has been the biggest indication to date that Hamlin is on track to return for the regular season.
“I thought it was really important for him if he could and felt he was ready,” Beane said. “This is a two-way communication. This is not us saying, `You've got to do this.' He's worked really hard on the mental side of this. Physically, he's all cleared. But this is a real deal from a mental standpoint after you've been to where he was.”
•••
Typically people enhance their careers by moving to cities like Chicago or Los Angeles, but Leonard Floyd was willing to go against the grain.
The Bills officially announced Floyd’s signing Tuesday and then he took part in practice for the first time with the team later in the afternoon. The 30-year-old was a first-round pick of the Bears in 2016 and spent the last three seasons with the Rams, where he recorded 30 sacks.
Floyd is the fourth player from the Rams to sign this offseason and the fifth from the team’s Super Bowl squad in 2021. More importantly, he reunites with Von Miller and adds another pass rusher to Buffalo’s suddenly crowded stable.
Beane contacted Floyd, and when Miller heard, he began to sell Floyd on the idea of coming to Buffalo in pursuit of another Super Bowl championship together. Floyd called it a “seize the moment-type” opportunity.
Floyd signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed $7 million contract, with incentives that can grow to $9 million dependent on sacks, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. But there were also reports — which Floyd confirmed — that he turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Bills.
“Oh, it was simple: Shoot, I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl,” Floyd said. “And I'm examining teams and looking at the rosters, and the Bills’ the best, you know what I'm saying? And I just felt like if I come here, I can help the team get there and win again.”
New #Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd says he passed up more lucrative contracts to contend for a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/08KkuapGL8— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) June 6, 2023
Floyd has been among the most consistent edge rushers in the NFL, with at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons. It came after Floyd never fit the defensive scheme in Chicago, where he recorded 18.5 sacks and his fifth-year option was not picked up.
He played his way into a four-year, $64 million extension after 10.5 sacks in 2020, but was released in March by the Rams, who were burdened with salary cap woes.
“Just watching (Floyd) and the techniques he was playing in L.A., we were incorporating some of those techniques in (Carolina),” Bills senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb said. “His skill set, his ability to run to the ball, his ability to set edges, his ability to rush the passer — all of those things should help us.”
Floyd’s signing can help the Bills in a variety of scenarios now. He can play opposite Miller, but if he doesn’t return for the start of the season, Floyd can provide some relief on the other side of Greg Rousseau.
Rousseau’s eight sacks doubled his rookie total last season, but only three came after missing three games with an ankle injury and Miller’s injury. Floyd can take some of the pressure and attention from the former first-round pick who could be set for a breakout campaign.
“Shoot, plan on being the big dog until the big dog (Miller) comes back, you know what I'm saying?” Floyd said. “Then we share it. That's basically what I plan on doing.”
Beane said Floyd’s signing will likely require the Bills to make some moves — restructuring or releasing players — to get under the salary cap by the start of the season.
•••
Floyd’s signing came one day after the Bills announced the extension of 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver.
Buffalo did not have any defensive tackles signed for 2024, but Oliver’s $68 million — $45.528 million guaranteed — extension locks him in through 2027. Oliver received a $14.75 million signing bonus and a base salary of $14.75 million kicks in for the 2024 season, according to Pro Football Talk.
The Bills can release Oliver after one year and $16.8 million, with $7 million guaranteed, but Beane was adamant that the former No. 9 overall pick is going to continue to improve and he hasn’t yet played his best football.
Beane considered extending Oliver last season and has said the defensive tackle is inconsistent at times, but was confident in his growth, particularly in how teams combat his first step at the snap and how teams sometimes use that against him.
“Just because you left plays out there that maybe would have got you to instead of five sacks, seven sacks or four sacks to six sacks, or something like that, it doesn't mean you're down on them,” Beane said. “It just means there's more meat on the bone. And like I said, Ed naturally is wired that way. He wants to prove it. And he still looks at himself as a young guy and he wants to get back to the table and see if he can get paid even more.”
Ed Oliver on discussions with Brandon Beane prior to his extension. #Bills pic.twitter.com/zU6NKxqdkv— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) June 6, 2023
At times, Oliver appeared on the verge of becoming one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, but there were also stretches where he wasn’t a noticeable force. Oliver had six tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in a three-week stretch against the Vikings, Browns and Lions, but then had three tackles behind the line of scrimmage and one sack over the final five games of the season.
Oliver suffered a sprained ankle in the season opener and then had various bumps and bruises throughout the season, on top of having a child midway through the year.
“I just think like last year mentally, when the season was over, I was literally exhausted just by the different things that everybody in the building had, not just me,” Oliver said. But what everybody in the building went through. So it just showed me that no matter literally what can happen you will be all right you can persevere through whatever. … So it don't matter whether it's an injury or what happened, it don't matter. I'll be all right. It just proved to myself that I can compartmentalize and go out there and play whether it be banged up hurting, mentally exhausted, whatever — I can go play regardless.”
NOTES: James Cook, Zach Davidson, Stefon Diggs, Damien Harris and Von Miller were not spotted during practice. Jordan Phillips was present, but did not suit up and Beane was uncertain about whether he would be ready for training camp after shoulder surgery.
