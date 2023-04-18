ORCHARD PARK — Wide Receiver? Offensive line? Linebacker? Pass rusher? Trade up? Trade down?
A little more than a week away from the NFL Draft, what the Bills will do with the No. 27 pick is more uncertain than ever.
Aside from quarterback, Buffalo has positions to solidify throughout the roster. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been aggressive in his first five drafts with the franchise, but currently only has six picks at his disposal.
Seemingly the only certainties Beane could offer Tuesday was that he likely won’t use Thursday and Friday picks from 2024 to move up this year and that the Bills wanted to take the best player available on their draft board.
The one position Beane did identify as a need is defensive tackle. Buffalo currently has six defensive tackles on the roster, but none of them are signed past this season. It’s also been an area that might need to be upgraded.
Many are clamoring for an offensive player in the first round this year. Since Sean McDermott took over as coach in 2017, the Bills have taken a defensive player with five of their seven first-round picks. One was used for Josh Allen and the other used to trade for Stefon Diggs in 2020.
“There's gonna be a good player there,” Beane said. “I know everyone's gonna have their mock guesses as to say this is what the Bills’ need. And I know fans come out and watch offense, probably more than they want to watch defense. So if there's the right player there, for sure we would do it. I'm usually not going into a draft saying, ‘Hey, let's hit one side of the ball or the other.’ … We're going to set the board and it'll kind of tell us what we need to do.”
While the Bills may seem to have issues on the roster to address, particularly at linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver, Beane feels the team has done enough to fill holes during free agency. Even if there is no clear-cut starter at the moment, he feels there is presently enough competition at those positions.
Beane did not commit to the idea, but said if he were betting, the Bills would be more likely to trade down during the first round than trade up. When the draft reaches the middle rounds, talent is more evenly dispersed than in the first two rounds.
That’s also when grades on a player can vary from team to team based on the schematic fit. He referenced Khalil Shakir and Christian Benford low-round picks the Bills gave a higher grade than where they were drafted last year.
Beane said he will likely know what the Bills would like to do when the draft gets to No. 20. By No. 27, he says, teams are often looking at players with second-round grades.
“A second-round player generally is going to be somebody who is not necessarily going to start now, but it’s someone you think in time will start, hopefully by year two,” Beane said. “... We generally weigh that out when we build a board to — is this a guy at the very top of two, or is he, there can be quite a difference in the top of two players versus the bottom of two. Whereas if you get into rounds four or five, it starts to diminish on the difference between the top of the fourth and the bottom.”
•••
The big injury news of the day was the return of Damar Hamlin, but Allen also needed to recuperate from an elbow injury that lingered throughout the last half of the season.
In January’s season-ending press conference, Allen was adamant that he didn’t need surgery, and confirmed Tuesday that he did not seek medical evaluation for the injury during the offseason.
Allen once again worked with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer at the conclusion of the season, but said much of their efforts were spent on recovering mentally from a season that drained the Bills after a slew of abnormal events cast a shadow over the team.
But Allen says he has emerged feeling better and says he has “never been more focused locked in on football.”
“We need to get over that hump and I understand that, we understand that,” Allen said. “You’ve got to look from within sometimes and again, just finding new ways I can get better. Taking care of myself on the field, whether it’s taking hits, protecting the football, not putting the ball into harm’s way. And again, just finding better ways to help this team win football games.”
Two of the areas Allen stressed repeatedly were cutting down turnovers and limiting the hits he takes throughout the season. Allen’s willingness to risk his health for a few yards has drawn criticism during his career — including from Beane during the offseason — and he wants to take fewer chances on early downs.
Allen said he has always considered himself a football player before a quarterback, but acknowledged that needs to switch. A month shy of his 27th birthday, Allen is also cognizant that hits sting and last a little longer each year.
“If there's a third down where we got to get it, I'm going to do whatever it takes to get it,” Allen said. “But if it's a second-and-10, I got 9 yards to go, no need to put the shoulder down and try it. We can get on third-and-1 with our players and trusting the guys around me.”
Allen’s most trusted target the last three seasons has been Diggs, but the star receiver has teased fans with cryptic messages on social media since the end of last season. McDermott guessed 90% of the roster attended voluntary OTAs, but Diggs was not one of them.
Rumors have swirled that Diggs might like to be traded, but a four-year, $104 million extension he signed a year ago now results in a dead cap hit of $45 million this season and $31 million next year.
“He is one of my favorite people on this planet,” Allen said. “He is so fiery, so competitive. He wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team. … I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better because he is the best receiver in the league and he helps us out a lot on this team.”
•••
The Bills refused to put a timetable on Von Miller’s return until training camp, but the future Hall of Famer believes he is going to be back early in the 2023 campaign.
Four months after tearing his ACL, Miller has not resumed football activities, but he continues to rehab in Dallas and has also started playing golf again.
This is the second time Miller has endured the recovery of a torn ACL. Miller first suffered the injury nine games into the 2013 season and he says the process is much easier this time because of that experience.
Miller rebounded to record 14 sacks the following season, but that was a decade ago and he is 34 years old now. Still, the ever-positive Miller tries to use age as an advantage.
“I’ve got the best of both worlds,” Miller said. “I really don’t have much to do. I’m 34 years old. I play golf. I kick it with my kids and I go to rehab. I’m working out in the morning and I rehab every night. So I really maximize my day with trying to get back as fast as possible.”
